We need the truth about Jan. 6

The commission’s work product wouldn’t be arrests but a comprehensive report detailing how and why Trumpite terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of an election.

Such a commission would not end cinematically with people in handcuffs or stints in supermax. It would do nothing but inform us. But often bringing facts to light is the highest service to humankind. It’s certainly crucial if we’re to prevent such an attack from happening again — and calm the nationwide distress that is also threatening to undo us.

We need the impeachment and criminal investigations and prosecutions to provide justice, and a 1/6 Commission to supply truth.

It’s not a moment too soon.

Much has been made of how divided the nation is right now, but it’s more accurate to say we’re exhausted. COVID-19 has afflicted more than 23 million Americans; joblessness is double what it was a year ago. But we’re also exhausted by lies. The American public has paid a high emotional tax as we’ve witnessed the burial of truth again and again. The reckonings have been so few and far between it’s hard to remember all that has slipped past us.