Thumbs up: Gun law fix

It’s nice to see someone find a mistake and then get it addressed. That’s what happened when the Cowlitz County Historical Museum tried to add a new rifle to their collection.

When Hans Schaufus first tried to donate his antique Remington Model 4 to the museum, the museum could not accept it. This was due to a 2014 law passed by Washington voters that requires a background check for the transfer of firearms ownership.

While we support background checks as a tool to keep criminals from purchasing a firearm, the law as it was written clearly needed at least one more good tweak. Specifically, museums do not fit any of the exempted categories, even though there are many legitimate reasons a museum might want to put a gun on display.

Thankfully, our local state Senator Jeff Wilson put Senate Bill 5436 before the Legislature, who passed it unanimously. Sometimes, all it takes is realizing there was a problem for you to do something about it.

Thumbs down: Spokane fire

It seems like every week, we’re talking about some big new fire. The latest conflagration to catch our attention is a pair of wildfires bearing down on Spokane. Since Friday, at least two people have been killed by these fires and 265 structures have been destroyed. Combined, the two fires have burned over 15 square miles so far.

It’s painful to see damage like this so close to home, especially after TDN photographer Katelyn Metzger recently reminded us of the beauty of Eastern Washington through her photos of the Palouse Region that printed Aug. 10.

Thankfully, fire crews are already on site, with more help to come from state and federal authorities. It’s hard to conceptualize a 15-square-mile fire, let alone the idea of running towards it so you can try to put it out. Anyone with the courage to do so deserves our respect and support. No matter how thin resources for firefighters might be stretched these days — and make no mistake, Maui and Klamath have them stretched quite thin — they’re always there to try and stop the damage.

Thumbs down: Ferry problems

There’s a lot of talk about the need to invest in roads and bridges. And most of it is very justified; maintenance work on our transportation infrastructure has routinely been delayed, paused, reconsidered, kicked down the road, punted on and otherwise ignored. That’s just as true of the state’s ferry fleet.

The M/V Chelan ran aground Sunday night while crossing through the Wasp Passage in the San Juan Islands. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. This is the third major incident in the past two years, after fuel problems left one ship to run ashore in April, while another ran into pilings in Seattle last summer.

Unfortunately, Washington seems to be falling even further behind on fleet maintenance than the growing backlog of road projects. Only nine of 21 ferries are considered in good shape, and the maintenance backlog has grown 30% in four years. With a crunch on dry dock slips, the state doesn’t even seem to know who will repair the Chelan.

All in all, it’s a pretty sad situation for the state’s fleet to be in.

Ultimately, the state ferries fleet problem is another example of how we neglected necessary work to maintain our infrastructure, and how those needed tasks don’t just disappear if you ignore them long enough. Big one-time purchases from the legislature are great, but we need to be committing to long-term support as well.

Thumbs up: Inmate firefighters

In light of the pending closure of Larch Correction Center near Yacolt, Washington is considering relocating inmate firefighters to a new site at the Longview Reentry Center. We think it’s a sensible decision.

Yacolt’s minimum-security prison is going to close, we’re not here to relitigate that decision. It’s already been decided, so we’re looking at what comes after that. Moving the inmates to Longview makes a lot of sense. Moving crews up and down Interstate 5 is much simpler in Longview than Yacolt, and the middle of Longview isn’t vulnerable to wildfire in the same way rural Yacolt is.

Nothing has been set in stone yet. But if the departments of Corrections and Natural Resources decide to base this operation out of Longview in the future, we think they’ll realize it was the right choice to make.