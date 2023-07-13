Our editorial board weighs in on recent issues in Cowlitz County

and abroad. Each week, we take notice of the noteworthy

and poke the pompous.

Thumbs up: Woodland park donations

Sometimes, all you have to do to get people to donate is let them know it’s an option.

TDN recently reported on the city of Woodland testing the waters on voluntary donations at Horseshoe Lake Park. Woodland leaders recently found that their parks are being frequented by people from out of town, and Horseshoe Lake in particular was more popular with visitors than with the locals.

Since only Woodland residents pay taxes to maintain city parks, the city decided to try something a little different to give the parks fund a little boost. They put up a sign asking for a voluntary $5 donation.

It’s quick and easy: just scan a QR code, tap a couple of buttons, and you’ve dropped a digital Lincoln portrait into the parks fund. We applaud the city for choosing a straightforward model.

And to the visitors who chose to donate to Horseshoe Lake Park, we’d like to say thank you. You’re excellent neighbors and conscientious guests.

Thumbs down: Another Gorge fire

The Tunnel 5 fire near Hood River is mostly contained as of Tuesday, but it’s a grim reminder of how easy it is for a fire to get out of control, even without the oppressive heat wave we’ve had in prior years.

As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 529 acres in southern Washington, across the Columbia River from Hood River. That’s pretty small in terms of wildfires, but that’s because of the massive effort made to contain it.

Two hundred, fifty-six people, 11 fire engines, two helicopters and three bulldozers moved in to fight the fire, and officials are still estimating it will not be fully extinguished until the end of the month.

While Tunnel 5 is mostly under control, firefighting resources also are needed to contain two other fires that began this week. The Boulder Fire, near Mount Hood, has spread to 160 acres and has closed several roads through that National Forest. A much larger fire began in Central Oregon, where the Devil’s Butte fire has spread to 3,000 acres and closed Oregon Highway 206.

Our little corner of the world is a beautiful place. Let’s all take care to keep it that way. We can’t prevent fires started by thunderstorms, but we can be watchful for them. That can be the difference in keeping a smoldering patch of grass from turning into an uncontrolled blaze.

Thumbs up: Discounted utilities

Public-private partnerships can be a great way to address a need in the community. Local nonprofits have long led the community in trying to address the homelessness crisis in our region — a problem that has intensified across the West Coast in recent years.

So we were glad to see the Longview City Council continue the 25% sewer discount that homeless shelter operators like Community House and the Salvation Army receive.

It’s in the city’s best interest to do what they can to help these groups succeed. Discounted utility rates are one way to facilitate their mission, and we’d like to encourage them to investigate additional options. Perhaps any future construction projects they undertake could have reduced permitting costs?

Raising the income threshold for low-income and disabled people to receive those discounts is also an admirable decision. It’s tough for a single person to get by on less than $30,000 a year, and we are glad to see Longview choose to help low-income people stay in their homes rather than being pushed out by rising prices.

Having it happen because the Social Security Administration raised its benefits to mitigate cost of living increases, and that costing someone a utility discount on which they depended, would have been a dark joke.

Thumbs up: Primary voting

Registered voters in Cowlitz County should keep an eye on their mailbox. Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election are on their way.

Primaries are not the flashiest of elections. Their main role is to narrow the field in advance of the General Election, mostly by letting parties figure out which candidate appeals to their voters the most.

By voting in the primary, you add your voice to that collective.

There are also two fire-related measures on the ballot: a levy lift for Cowlitz-Lewis No. 20 and a levy proposal for Cowlitz No. 5. Unlike the primary ballot, these fire measures are final, and we encourage everyone in those areas to make their voices heard so officials can have a clear mandate going forward.