Thumbs up: Kelso cleanup

Kelso is going to get a hand with cleanup, courtesy of a federal grant. We were very happy to hear the Environmental Protection Agency has slated $500,000 to assess two Kelso properties near the Cowlitz River: the former site of a scrap yard now owned by the nonprofit Love Overwhelming and the old American Legion building.

Assessing whether the former industrial sites are contaminated is likely the first step to putting Love Overwhelming's empty 3-acre-site to use, as well as updating the façade of the Legion building. The changes wouldn't only be nice to look at, but could be a catalyst for economic growth by drawing people and businesses to the area after the locations are spruced up.

We're glad to see that the lead paint found in 2018 assessment of the Legion post will be cleaned up too. Exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, from organ damage to reproductive issues, so the United States banned lead paint in 1978. Would we prefer to have gotten rid of it sooner? Of course. But as the old adage goes, the best time to start was yesterday, and the second-best time is right now.

We thank the city of Kelso for going after the grants to make a positive impact on the city's landscape and working with city businesses and organizations with a common goal: beautifying and revitalizing Kelso.

Thumbs down: Wildfire season

Looks like it's that time of year again.

Recently, TDN ran a story about a wildfire in Randle that had grown to about 8 acres. In the grand scale of wildfires, 8 acres isn't much. But it's a reminder that summer is fast approaching, and with it, a wildfire's best friend: long stretches of hot, dry weather.

The National Weather Service previously issued a red flag warning for interior parts of Southwest Washington. Fortunately, it's not nearly as hot or dry yet as it has been in recent summers, but that's no reason to forget about safety. As the weather has been constantly reminding us recently, conditions can and will change on a dime.

Please make sure you're practicing fire safety. Don't build a fire when it's dry and windy, keep it in an open location and douse it with cold water after. Don't let up until you stop seeing smoke. Keep cars off dry grass and keep anything that sparks away from vegetation. And most importantly, always pay attention to your surroundings when fire is involved. Nobody wants a return to the days of brown skies and a blood-red sun.

Thumbs down: Abuse of CARES

We were deeply disappointed to learn that an Lower Columbia College employee used her position in the college's financial aid department to funnel $22,000 to herself and people she knew through federal pandemic relief called the CARES Act.

Taking the money was not a criminal act because the CARES Act did not stipulate that aid be returned if a student drops classes. However, the school pursued her for an ethics investigation and sought civil penalties.

We're not out to say that anyone who dropped a class during COVID and still received financial aid was out to defraud the government. Community college students tend to have greater responsibilities outside school and more often have to prioritize those over school. But the rules were clearly just too lax if what she did was only actionable through a civil complaint.

Thumbs up: Transitional kindergarten

The numbers for Longview's transitional kindergarten program are in, and they are looking good.

Megan Shea-Bates of the Broadway Learning Center, the host of Longview School District's transitional kindergarten program, gave a presentation to the board demonstrating how investing in the program has paid off. Her presentation focused on the strides kids have made academically. Of the 64 students in the class, 27 are fully at the benchmarks to enter kindergarten, and 85% of kids in the class have the necessary literacy skills.

We're glad to see this program succeeding, and being rewarded for doing so. The district will fund an expansion to the program so kids can begin the school year in September, rather than in October as is currently the case. That will not only get kids more days of instruction, moving the start of class to September is more in line with a typical school schedule.

Besides the academic benefits, the program also gives these kids more opportunities to interact with other students. The 4-year-olds now in these classes were born in the early pandemic, and missed many of the normal chances to do so. We're happy that they're getting the opportunity now.