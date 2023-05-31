Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Totem pole refurbishment

We love seeing something old getting a new lease on life. So we were very glad to see the restored Lelooska totem pole moved into its new home last week.

Obviously, the Port of Kalama gains a beautiful new addition. The 140-foot pole, which may be the tallest ever to be carved from a single tree, will now be on display as part of the new Mountain Timber Market. But it’s not just how it looks, but the care that has been put into its restoration that we really like.

The pole had, unfortunately, been in disrepair for some time. Originally erected in the early 1960s, the pole had to be taken down in 2018 because testing had determined the wood had become dangerously decayed. Modern technology was able to repair its structural integrity, but that was just the first step.

Repainting the pole was just as important. Its original artist, Chief Lelooska, has been dead since 1996, but thankfully, his family stepped up in his place. Knowing that the new painting was being done by Lelooska’s brother, niece, family and friends shows a deep commitment to keeping the pole authentic.

Here’s to many years to come admiring the totem pole.

Mount St. Helens hikers

If there’s no road for you to take, sometimes you have to make your own. A team of Forest Service staff and volunteers set out last week to the Johnston Ridge Observatory to obtain records and equipment vital to its operations. But with a recent landslide blocking all access, a blockage that won’t be cleared anytime soon, they would have to go on foot.

We’re sure it wasn’t the easiest trip.

The team roamed the unpowered building looking for anything they could carry out. The bulkiest technology will still need to be removed by helicopter, but with what the team retrieved, the Observatory can begin operating from the Coldwater Science and Learning Center. This will let them not only resume some of the educational opportunities offered at the observatory, but to continue their scientific work with minimal interruption.

Sea lion overpopulation

The state’s plan to deal with the continued growth of sea lion populations near dams and other places where salmon congregate is a roaring success ... according to the state itself.

When TDN reporters ask fishermen whether the program is working, the response is very different. They tell tales of the big marine mammals following their boats to chow down on salmon before the fish can be caught. And they don’t see a lot of benefit from the state’s efforts.

Part of this is just a difference in focus. Removing the sea lions is hard work. Hazing methods lose effectiveness over time, or only shift the problem, and the law requires solid groundwork before the state can kill an unwanted animal. So with a labor-intensive job before it, the state focuses its limited resources on Bonneville Dam and the Willamette River, which is very logical. It’s the greatest point of overlap between the two species.

But the complaints of the unimpressed anglers are equally logical. The state doesn’t even maintain a full count of sea lions across the full extent of the Columbia and its many tributaries — let alone afford to play sea lion cop on small rivers like the Cowlitz when big ones are crying out.

Bottom line, we don’t have enough salmon, and experts and laymen both believe the strong rebound of sea lions has a lot to do with that. The state’s efforts are worthwhile, but no one should be declaring victory until the fish numbers display a similar rebound. Far too many salmon are ending their lives as the world’s most expensive sea-lion chow.

No charges in shooting

It’s never a good thing when situations escalate to the use of force, especially if it is potentially lethal. That was the sad truth of a case in a March 8 shooting in Toutle. A teenage boy found a man in his yard harassing the dogs in his kennel, and when the man saw him, he became aggressive towards the teen, according to police. The encounter ended with the teen shooting the man in his chest. Anything that ends in gunfire has gone wrong, in our opinion.

But where things went right was when the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office had to make the call on charges. Ryan Jurvakainen, the county prosecutor, took a close look at the situation and made the informed decision not to pursue criminal charges. Jurvakainen didn’t see a shooting and jump straight to charges, nor did he treat the idea of self-defense like a magic wand. He saw that this youth tried to deescalate the situation and it failed.

It was the right call, arrived at in the right fashion.