Thumbs up: Lower sidewalk seating fees

As you may have read, we were pretty fired up last week about the cost of a permanent sidewalk dining permit in Longview. But we think it was justified — the one-time fee of $3,000 for sidewalk dining was a fair amount above the market average in Washington.

Well, we’re glad to find out Longview has revised the pricing model for sidewalk permit fees. The new fee of $240 a year feels like a reasonable price to us: it’s enough to cover the cost of staff to enforce rules, without squeezing business owners dry.

Permit pricing, when it’s set properly, is a great example of cities and businesses working together for mutual benefit. Cities generate a little extra money for the general fund, while restaurants can get some outdoor seating in locations that would otherwise be impossible. And the city can also regulate the process to ensure laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act are respected.

Journalism is often described as reporting on the facts. And in doing so, journalists can also shine a light on something that needs to be fixed. We’d like to think that TDN put their light on Longview’s unreasonable sidewalk pricing and got everyone to think about the cost. It feels good when things work like that.

Thumbs up: Quick bridge fix

State crews working on the Lewis and Clark Bridge definitely impressed us. When the Lewis and Clark Bridge closed July 16, we were told it would take six to eight days to get the necessary repairs done.

Well, color us surprised when Thursday night, the Washington State Transportation Department reported the work was complete and the bridge could reopen to regular traffic. Agency spokesperson Kelly Hanahan modestly attributed their speed to having fewer emergency vehicles crossing the bridge, but we know it was more than luck. The hard work and skill of everyone involved also made that possible.

Their early completion is even more impressive considering the Nippon Dynawave Packaging wood chip fire was burning away nearby. The conditions of road work in the summer can be tough already, with heat pounding away as you stand on hot asphalt. But crews worked through all the smoke in the air to get the job done early. That’s definitely impressive.

Thumbs down: Coroner budget

Arne Mortensen summed up the situation with the coroner’s budget pretty succinctly: “That should not have been that way.”

The Cowlitz County Commissioners amended the budget for the county coroner’s office last week after finding some alarming under-budgeting for 2023. In particular, the $80,000 earmarked for professional contracts and services didn’t even cover preexisting commitments, let alone provide the budget room to hire additional assistance when it was needed.

In total, $245,000 was needed to be added to the Coroner’s Office budget to cover necessary expenses. According to Mortensen, this budget was set by the prior outgoing coroner Tim Davidson. It sounds like the situation was like an acrimonious divorce, with the departing party not doing their due diligence on their way out the door.

In the future, we suggest county staff help to review budgets after such a position change. Hopefully, that can avert the need for similar last-minute fixes to department budgets in the future.

Thumbs up: History book

In case our series of articles on Longview’s centennial didn’t give it away, we think that local history is pretty interesting. That’s why we were glad to hear a photojournalist and R. A. Long High grad has published a new book about the history of Longview.

“Empire of Trees: America’s Planned City and the Last Frontier“ is author Hal Calbom’s look at Longview from the present to its earliest days. While some historians might prefer to explore the past mainly through their writing, Calbom’s lens as a photographer shines through as he builds his story around hundreds of photos.

“Empire of Trees” looks at our history in its own way, through the lens of its author. And that’s the magic of investigating history: there are so many different ways to look at it. History can be a book, but it can also be a photograph, a song, a meal or anything else that was a part of someone’s life.