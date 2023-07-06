Thumbs up: Mount St. Helens cleanup

In the aftermath of a May landslide, the only road up to Johnston Ridge Observatory was closed. And it’s going to stay that way for a while; after all, the slide displaced 300,000 cubic yards of dirt, concrete and trees. That doesn’t just get swept up in an afternoon.

We’re glad to see the state is breaking out the heavy equipment. Last week, dump trucks and excavators rolled up Spirit Lake Memorial Highway to kick the cleanup into a higher gear. This isn’t the first time workers have gone up to work in the area — in fact, hikers went up almost immediately to retrieve important documents.

The road isn’t likely to fully reopen to the public before spring 2024. Unfortunately, this will have quite the impact on tourism in the area. But WSDOT is hoping to have a single-lane detour road open sooner than that, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed to not have to wait quite that long.

We’re also glad to see an emphasis on long-term fixes to prevent another similar landslide. While a slide of this size was uncommon, we’ve now seen that it can happen even without seismic activity. All it takes is for the climate to make a sudden shift. As always, we’re supporters of prevention and mitigation. Let’s build the replacement with this landslide in mind.

Thumbs up: Regional opioid council

Last week, several local governments, including Cowlitz County and the city of Longview, signed off on an agreement to join an oversight group for opioid settlement money. That puts us another step closer to disbursing millions in settlement money to local governments and other agencies.

Yes, it’s another hoop to jump through. But we feel that an independent oversight group is necessary when dealing with the question of how to disperse money from national settlements, with recipients in so many different levels of government.

Having an outside agency that can deal equally and fairly with all will prevent a possible scenario where one municipality is asked to “hold the bag” for everyone in one region and hand out money to the rest. In the event of a mistake or record inconsistency, such a scenario could poison a once-healthy working relationship between towns. Having an outside agency to oversee fund dispersion will also help make sure that all the money in settlements is being used only for its stated purpose.

Forming a new board isn’t the solution for every problem. But when you’re dealing with massive lump sums of money, it might be best to have an entirely separate group handle cutting the checks.

Thumbs down: Rising autopsy demand

We were alarmed to learn that the Cowlitz County coroner has had so much extra work to do this year. As of last month, the coroner’s office has already performed 45 autopsies this year, officially surpassing last year’s total by the halfway mark of 2023.

County Coroner Dana Tucker pointed to two main factors at play. One is a rising number of overdose deaths, which have risen 70% since 2019. A major driver in this is fentanyl, which has seen its number of overdose deaths increase tenfold since 2016. Buying illicit drugs off the street is never a good idea, but at this point, you are literally taking your life into your own hands by doing so.

The other element is less deadly but still worried us a great deal. An increasing number of autopsies are being ordered because the dead person in question has little to no medical history on file. To us, this suggests that a lot of people in Cowlitz County, especially younger people, are forgoing regular check-ups and other preventative care. This could be an issue of access to affordable healthcare or fear or indifference about health conditions, all of which are concerning. There’s a lot of health issues where, if you wait until the symptoms are obvious to the naked eye, you’ve already waited too long.

Thumbs up: Rainier Days in the Park

What’s better than a day in the park? A day in the park with food, entertainment and rides, that’s what.

Rainier Days in the park is back starting Friday, but tickets for the all-day carnival rides are on sale now. If rides aren’t your thing, you can still head down to enjoy the rest of the event. There are vendors, an acrobat, a Saturday parade and even pro wrestling.

We were also pretty surprised to find out that Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole wasn’t just organizing the event, he will also be defending his tag-team championship during Rainier Days. That may sound pretty wild for an elected official, but he’s not the only politician who has stepped into the ring. Before entering politics, Abraham Lincoln was a pretty accomplished grappler as well.