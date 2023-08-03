Thumbs up: Summer school





Historically, the idea of summer school has been used as a threat. At the times when the members of our board were in school (we’d rather not say exactly how long ago), the message was clear: If you’re failing, you get your summer vacation taken away, so don’t fail.

The Longview School District, by contrast, is trying something a little less punitive. While we admit that, yes, there are some kids who just don’t apply themselves and might need that to motivate them, students who really do need that extra help don’t need to see it as punishment.

The teachers in this Longview program are looking for new ways to get their students to connect with concepts, whether it’s by presenting math in conjunction with robotics or stepping away from the traditional style of teaching literature to treat it more like a book club. We think this is going to make a big difference for kids who are struggling.

So far, the program has its goals in the right places. Smaller class sizes, more one-on-one time, hands-on learning and extracurricular options are all things that can make a real difference when kids are having trouble with a typical school approach.

Thumbs down: Rising crime

The property crime rate isn’t just “rising,” it’s exploding. When we saw that the property crime rate was up 23.8%, we definitely had to go back and double-check that we got the correct numbers from Longview Police Department’s recent report on 2022 crimes.

But we did.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said all signs point to this being another way drug addiction is impacting our community. Huhta said he believes most of these people are stealing to support their addiction. We think he knows what he’s talking about.

As TDN reported last week, the Longview Police Department has averaged more than one arrest a day for drug possession since July 1, when the city’s drug possession ordinance took effect. Before the ordinance, people found in possession of drugs couldn’t be arrested until their third encounter with police, meaning they were likely still on the streets supporting their habit.

Local drug problems are not anything new, but the increase in 2022 crimes suggests a growing crisis we hope the new local ordinance and state law will help reduce. The new state law keeps drug possession a misdemeanor and encourages local law enforcement to refer drug possession cases for treatment.

Thumbs up: Kids at camp

Jess McCloud has done a lot since she sat down to watch a movie in 2016. The local face of Royal Family KIDS Camp has helped send about 65 foster kids from Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties on a five-day journey through nature. And it was done through donations and volunteers.

It is both an example of the immense power of community resolve and a sobering reminder that many kids in the foster care system have to go without many of the things that those more fortunate get to enjoy. For instance, the camp throws all the kids a birthday party while they’re there because many of them had never had one. It was a tough thing to hear.

Current volunteers are giving all they can to the organization. McCloud, for instance, volunteers 90 hours a week for the group. If this is a cause that pulls at your heartstrings, why not offer to lend a hand? These people are currently shouldering a lot of work, and can use all the assistance they can get.

Thumbs down: Low river flow

The Cowlitz River is well ahead of its usual schedule when it comes to decreasing flow. Currently, the river in Castle Rock is flowing at about 2,600 cubic feet per second. Generally, that’s a flow that the river reaches near the end of summer, just before the arrival of the rainy season, not in July.

While hydrologists have said there is no immediate danger to residents from the state of the river, this is an important reminder that we need to practice responsible stewardship of our waterways. Shortening your showers, using more efficient fixtures and moving actions like watering your lawn to early mornings or late nights can not only save water, but cut down on your bills.

It’s easy to act like cutting down on water waste isn’t important because the common conception is that it rains so much here. But summer conservation can make a big difference in avoiding situations like Ryderwood has faced, such as the use of voluntary water restrictions in 2018. As always, it’s better to take precautions than to wait for an emergency.