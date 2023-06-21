Thumbs up: Breast cancer law

We always prefer to see proactive moves to head off a catastrophe, especially when it comes to health concerns.

Thanks to a new state law which takes effect next year, health insurers will be required to cover more types of breast cancer exams, such as magnetic resonance imaging, entirely on their own.

We were quite alarmed to hear that, even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs for these tests can currently run into the thousands of dollars. Charging that much for preventative or diagnostic procedures just doesn’t seem right. That’s just downright unaffordable for many people. And as the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, correctly put it, unaffordable often means unattainable.

The law doesn’t cover all types of testing under all insurance policies. But we are glad to see that this type of screening, which UW Medicine says could reduce breast cancer deaths by 50% among some women, will be less out of reach for people who don’t have thousands in cash that they’re ready to spend on medical tests. Not having to pay for the test means one less thing to have to worry about in a very scary time.

Thumbs down: Losing Jay’s

It’s never good to lose a local business. But the closure of Jay’s Jukebox Burgers stings particularly hard. Our reporter Matt Esnayra had been trying burgers all over town and had picked a clear favorite. He was feeling very sure that Jay’s was the best burger in town. And by the time he went to every place on his list, he hadn’t changed his mind.

Jay’s hadn’t been around for too long, only opening in 2020. But it was a boon to the area nonetheless, sourcing local ingredients and sponsoring events in town. It’s sad and disappointing that Jay’s and other local businesses — like Longview’s Hopscotch Toys and Jade Ann clothing — couldn’t keep their doors open after being hit by the pandemic and inflation.

But if nothing else, we have to say we’re inspired by proprietor Jay Mitchell’s attitude. As he told Esnayra, “At the end of the day, whether or not it succeeded or failed, I (lived) my dream. How many people can say that?”

You’ve got a good head on your shoulders, Mr. Mitchell. And along with that, a good heart, too. We’ll miss you and your burgers.

Thumbs up: Local recording spot

There’s a new sound in Longview, and it’s at Locked and Loaded Records. It’s a business venture that’s a little off the beaten path for downtown Longview, but we’re happy to see it.

Longview has long been associated with the ‘90s alternative scene; after all, Green Day named a song after the city. Locked and Loaded Records, however, is targeting the country scene. One of the great things about music is how many types there are out there, so we say “the more, the merrier.”

Having a local recording space is a boon for our musicians. Having a well-equipped space to work in can really assist a band in their work. Just ask Frank Sinatra or Nat “King” Cole about Capitol Towers. Or what about Abbey Road Studios, synonymous with The Beatles?

We’re not quite ready to crown Locked and Loaded the next Sound City (where Nirvana recorded their seminal album “Nevermind”) quite yet. But we’re definitely watching what acts come through the door with interest.

Thumbs down: Drought forecast

It looks like we’re headed for another dry summer. At least, that’s what the National Integrated Drought Information System says. While California and its neighbors got a huge amount of rain dumped all over them back in January, it’s looking like we’re going to have a warmer and drier year than usual.

So far, there’s been enough snowpack to offset this, thanks to the extra snow we got last year. But that’s not likely to stay around forever, as the snowpack began melting sooner than usual. It also looks like we’re going to have another El Niño, as we did in 2018-19. So even though it’s currently cloudy and cold as we’re writing this, it’s good to remember summer is around the corner.

If we have another scorcher of a summer, it will be even more important to take care of yourself and be cautious around fire hazards. We’re crossing our fingers that this ends up not being the case. But if it is, please take care of yourselves and look out for people who can’t.