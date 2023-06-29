Thumbs up: Go 4th food

We’ve been waiting all year for Go 4th and it is finally so close we can taste it. And yes, taste is the operative verb here, because what is more iconic for Go 4th than the famous elephant ear?

Elephant ears aren’t just good, they’re for a good cause, too: Altrusa of Longview-Kelso uses the proceeds to fund scholarships for local kids, book giveaways and other charitable endeavors. It’s the the spirit of the Go 4th festival in the form of friend dough.

Go 4th has always been a showcase for our local service clubs. Whether you’re grabbing an elephant ear, getting a hamburger cooked by the Longview Elks or heading for a drink at the Spirits of Longview, there’s plenty of opportunities to fill your belly and help people do good in the community.

And even if you head to a food truck not affiliated with a service club, you’re still supporting a small business. Let’s make sure we back those who spend the holiday weekend working over a hot stove.

Thumbs down: Rubbernecking drivers

There’s a lot of good reasons to slow down when you’re near an accident. Maybe a lane is closed and people are merging. Perhaps there are people in the street and drivers are giving them time to get off the road. Maybe traffic came to a stop and cars are just now beginning to move.

You know what isn’t a good reason to slow down when your car is near an accident? Wanting to look at the crash site while first responders are trying to get the accident site cleared and traffic back to normal. There was a particularly bad example of this on Interstate 5 south of Woodland last Sunday, when southbound traffic slowed to a crawl as drivers gawked at an accident on the northbound side.

Rubbernecking isn’t just bad driving, it can be downright dangerous. Taking your eyes off the road, even if you slow down while you do it, is a form of distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, over 3,500 people were killed in 2021 in crashes involving distracted drivers.

So the next time you see a wreck, give the people on site the best hand you can by keeping your eyes on the road. Merge out of any closed lanes, maintain a safe speed and roll on through. There’s no need to stare.

Thumbs up: Rainier revitalization

It seems Rainier is done being, as City Administrator Scott Jorgenson described it, “a pass-through town.” And it sounds like they have some pretty good ideas how to do it.

Diversifying your economy is a good plan for towns of any size, especially one of under 2,000 people with the opportunity to grow. The city has seen small businesses like a cafe and gym recently open, and nearby large industrial firms like Teevin Brothers logging provide a lot of jobs. Now business experts say the city needs local professional firms, like law offices, to maintain residents.

Building up the professional sector will help them combat another major problem that small rural towns face: brain drain. Kids from Rainier who go off to college to get degrees in business or accounting will, right now, probably end up with a career somewhere else rather than returning back to their hometown.

We’re also glad to see city leadership hasn’t gotten ahead of themselves on this project. Mayor Jerry Cole made an excellent point when he said that, before the city can grow, they need to tackle the stormwater system. Investing in local amenities like pocket parks may seem more appealing, but it shouldn’t come before infrastructure. It would be easy to direct eyes to the plan to build new attractions, but instead, the fundamentals are coming first.

We’re excited to see what’s in store for Rainier.

Thumbs up: McMenamins anniversary

A lot has changed in 40 years, especially in the restaurant scene. In 1983, when the McMenamin brothers founded their business in Portland, most people’s idea of an exotic beer was anything that came from a place besides Wisconsin or Colorado or was any color but gold.

Now, at McMenamins’ Kalama site, you can taste housemade brews like hop fuzz and Kalama key lime sour. Their Kalama Harbor Lodge was built to their specifications instead of refurbishing an existing historic building, but it still has the chain’s signature charm.

Since opening in 2018, McMenamins’ red roof has been an eye-catching Kalama landmark and attraction for tourists and locals alike, offering the promise of enjoying a King Kalama burger on their patio with a view of the Columbia River. On Monday, you can even celebrate the anniversary with a certain burger, Cajun tots and McMenamins beer for $19.83.

So here’s to a great 40 years. We’re also hoping to hear more about the planned sports pub in the old Port of Kalama administration building; that sounds like a bar worth looking forward to.