Thumbs up: Spray Park refurbishment

If you are disappointed that Catlin Rotary Spray Park isn’t going to be open for most of the summer, we understand. But we think the extra time we’re missing is worth it in the long run.

The spray park usually opens Memorial Day weekend, but instead is getting a full replacement of the equipment and restrooms. Much of this work is necessitated by the fact that the park’s electronics are breaking down.

As we noted with Mint Valley’s similar work on their sprinkler system in a prior column, this is the kind of work you can’t simply put off for “one more year.” Once production of spare parts for something ceases, what parts still remain will continue growing more expensive.

As an additional bonus, the water recycling systems that are being added won’t just save the city money, they’ll help the park use way less water too. And the new security will help head off vandalism and crime at the park as well. Overall, it’s a smart upgrade for the site.

Thumbs down: Downtown’s struggles

Just a few years ago, it looked like Downtown Longview was on the upswing. Entrepreneurship was on the rise as new stores took over vacant storefronts. More recently, though, downtown’s small business owners have been having a rough time. One store is closing at the end of the month and most others report they’re struggling financially.

There’s no single clear reason or perfect fix for the situation. But we think that some people are on the right track. The Downtowners plan to organize events to draw people downtown is a great idea, as foot traffic is definitely important for many stores. And while they may not be able to compete with Doordash’s convenience, we still prefer going in person. After all, have you seen the kind of markup these delivery services charge?

Thumbs up: LCC brings home the gold

When Tacoma’s final line drive landed in outfielder Cayden Wotipka’s glove Monday night, Lower Columbia college secured its 15th NWAC title.

This one didn’t come easy. Tacoma won 44 games this year, the most in the NWAC, and boasted pitchers with a future at Gonzaga and Auburn. And the Red Devils took their knocks on the baseball diamond from the rocky preseason onward. At times they were looking for answers to “How do we win?” never mind “How do we win the championship?” Even in the NWAC tournament, a Friday loss to Spokane forced them to battle their way out of the loser’s bracket.

Ex-Lumberjack sophomore Jadon Williamson relieved starter Noah Imboden early in the title game and never left, striking out 14 and allowing one earned run. Fittingly for a year when LCC never enjoyed a clear path, the Titans kept him from ever getting truly comfortable. But they didn’t keep LCC from taking the title with a 5-3 win. Easton Amundson’s shot to the Wood’s Logging sign was ruled a home run, and Williamson needed nothing more.

“But what I also really love about Lower Columbia is they understand that it’s not easy. It sounds simple, but it’s not always easy to get that done,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “And we feel incredibly supported here to do what we love to do.”

Thumbs up: SNAP at farmers market

Four years ago, the local farmers market opted into a program that allows low-income shoppers to use their SNAP benefits there. A year later, they added the “Market Match” program that uses federal funding to supplement purchases of up to $25. As we reported, that move seems to be going well.

Obviously, it would be best if nobody needed the program, but SNAP is an important tool in preventing hunger, and we’re glad it exists. And historically, it hasn’t always been the best at encouraging fresh, local produce. People on tight budgets often have to opt for products with low prices and long shelf-lives. That often means opting for canned or frozen goods, or products laden with preservatives and other additives, rather than a bushel of carrots and head of lettuce.

Thanks to these programs, people shopping with their SNAP benefits can get better access to quality food. Participation by farmers markets in SNAP and the matching program has been steadily increasing for the past several years, with a major increase last year. The impact is particularly evident here in Cowlitz County, where 20% of households are eligible for SNAP benefits.

It’s a smart match. The money from SNAP can go straight to the farmers, while families can use SNAP benefits to get access to locally grown fruits and vegetables at a reasonable price. We love to see a smart policy like this.