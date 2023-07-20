Thumbs up: Fire levy lifts

Two different fire districts have asked for a levy lift, and it’s going on the August ballot. We think both are worthwhile investments, not just for their potential ability to protect property, but to save lives.

Kalama’s Cowlitz County Fire District 5 asked to raise their levy from 99 cents per $1,000 of home value to $1.36 per $1,000. With that, they plan to hire three new EMTs or paramedics. More staff means empowering the district to respond to more emergencies and more quickly. We don’t feel like they’re asking for anything unreasonable, just the ability to get three people working per shift and a new fire engine. Their current fleet is aging and the increased staffing will put them in accordance with state regulations.

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20, near Vader, faces a similar situation, with dwindling numbers of volunteer firefighters and a single certified EMT on staff. Their levy increase is certainly substantial, going from 41 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value to $1.35 per $1,000. But this is a crucial investment in emergency services, especially for such a rural region. Currently, the district has to rely on neighboring districts to cover for them, which greatly increases response time in situations where every second matters.

Both agencies are facing steadily growing numbers of emergency calls — 45% growth over the past decade in Kalama and nearly doubling in Vader over that same time. It’s time to invest in these agencies. The alternative is to continue asking more and more of our first responders without giving them additional support.

Thumbs down: Rising homeless count

There’s some dispute over how much of the 17% rise in homelessness over the past year is due to a new method of counting. But it’s still undeniable that homelessness, especially unsheltered homelessness, is on the rise. In particular, people living unsheltered locally rose sharply compared to the other two categories: those living in emergency shelters and those in transitional housing.

Homelessness is undoubtedly an issue with a tremendous array of contributing factors. But we want to call particular attention to one factor that Ilona Kerby, executive director of Lower Columbia CAP, mentioned. She said her organization is seeing an increasing number of residents being priced out of their rentals.

This concurs with a 2020 federal report that estimated a $100 increase in median rent resulted in homelessness rates increasing by an average of 9%. Longview, with its older citizens and below-average wages, was less able to weather this correlation than most, likely contributing to its higher homelessness numbers.

In particular, Kerby said many seniors on fixed incomes are struggling to make ends meet as their rents rose. This also lines up with trends seen across the country and highlights the need for more aggressive action to get housing costs under control.

There’s a lot of talk about increasing the available affordable housing slots. But we also need to ask what we’re doing to protect current housing that is affordable. Opening doors for existing buildings to get deeper property- or utility-tax discounts could be the difference between seeing people priced out.

The first step in dealing with homelessness is trying to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place. As always, we’re fans of preventative maintenance; if you can prevent people from falling out of the system, you save all the work it takes getting them back in.

Thumbs up: Dan Myers

Dan Myers is set to greet his last visitor to the Kelso-Longview Train Depot this September. He’s been president of the depot’s volunteer group since its founding in 2009, and it’s easy to see he will be missed.

Unlike a major airport such as PDX, where a huge staff of professional employees usher people through ticketing, finding their gate and boarding, the local train station has no on-site staff. Instead, Myers and his group have taken on that role.

Whether you are coming or going, Myers has been a reliable presence who would do everything he could to make sure you had a good trip. He’s been an ambassador to people visiting our area and a helpful presence for anyone who’s feeling frazzled by the demands of travel.

Thanks for your help, Dan. Let someone else take it from here.