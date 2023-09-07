Thumbs up: Main Street program





We’re glad to hear that Longview and Kelso are still moving forward on plans for full membership in Washington state’s Main Street Program. While there are further requirements which still need to be met, it’s just an early hump to get over. Once that’s done, both cities will be glad they went ahead with the program.

The main reason to join the Main Street Program is to channel more resources into a city’s respective downtown area. Currently, Business and Occupation (B&O) taxes paid in Longview and Kelso head to the state government.

Cities like Vancouver, which are full members of the program, can instead direct them to the organization that manages their city’s downtown programs — in the case of Longview, that’s the Downtowners, who took over management of the program in June.

While Kelso and Longview are at different stages of membership, both are trying to find a solution to the same question: the program’s requirement for a paid staff member. We’ve written about this issue in the past, and still stand by our desire for the cities not to simply pay an employee out of pocket.

We are encouraged to hear that both city councils are on the same page as that stands. They are interested in building a partnership, but they want to make sure the end result is program which is capable of paying for itself. The particulars of the arrangement may not be settled yet, but we’re sure that everyone can find an acceptable solution soon enough.

Thumbs down: Ghost guns

Longview police shot and killed an armed Seattle man on Saturday. Obviously, very regrettable. An exchange of gunfire is never something you want to see in your town. We’re especially concerned that he was armed with a 9mm pistol that had no serial number — colloquially known as a “ghostgun.”

Such weapons are typically either a plastic gun made with a 3D printer, which Washington banned in 2019, or a weapon made from a parts kit which lacks a serial number. Last year, the ATF mandated that such kits be treated as firearms and, thus, be given a serial number. The rule was challenged in court and is currently working its way to the 5th Circuit and, likely, the U.S. Supreme Court.

A weapon marketed around the fact that it is untraceable and circumvents gun laws is going to be used by people who are interested specifically in a gun for use outside the law. That a weapons kit requires you to make a couple final assembly steps does not invalidate that the final product is a gun and should be governed by the same rules.

We hope that the 5th Circuit of Appeals realizes this as well and, if not, the Supreme Court realizes the wisdom of shutting down a product that exists to make guns easier to get for people who shouldn’t have access to them. Otherwise, the fight to keep guns out of the hands of criminals will be just that much harder.

Thumbs up: Airport investment

The Southwest Washington Regional Airport probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think about air travel in the region. But while we weren’t looking, it’s carved out a niche for itself that has resulted in an increase to traffic, mostly from business clients.

We’re happy to hear that they aren’t content to rest on their laurels but are moving forward with new projects. Currently, they’re replacing older underground fuel tanks with newer models that will increase the amount of fuel that their partners can supply.

So not only are they replacing outdated equipment before it becomes a serious concern, they’re also upgrading the services offered. Preemptive action and getting two birds with one stone? Well done.

Similarly, a 600-foot extension to the runway would be a big step forward for the airport. According to FAA documentation, the current runway is 4,391 feet long. Adding 600 more feet on that runway is about a 14% increase, which would make the airport more attractive.

Currently, SWRA is fairly restricted in what types of airplanes can land there. Under the FAA’s regulatory framework, how many seats or how much cargo a plane can carry is largely a function of how long the runway is to land at. While it’s more complicated than “14% more runway equals 14% more plane,” it would mean that larger planes could land in Kelso.

The airport shows a lot of promise, and projects like this will help foster it as an attractive sight for local business or private flights. We’re looking forward to watching it grow.