If you’ve had something to say, but have been struggling to shrink it down to 175 words, you are in luck. The rules for submitting letters to TDN’s editorial page have been the same for many years, but our editorial board has recently decided to change one.

Starting today, the word limit on letters to the editor has been increased to 250. We hope this will let everyone dig a little deeper into issues that are important to them and provide more background on the points they bring up.

Besides this, the process is still the same: Please share your viewpoint with us at letters@tdn.com. Please include your name and either street address or telephone number — but don’t worry, we’ll only use it to verify that it’s actually you who sent this, and not someone else impersonating you. We only publish one letter a month, and reserve the right to edit letters for length, grammar and clarity.

– The Daily News