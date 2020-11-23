The Daily News Editorial: CPR for local businesses

The store owners and employees who know your name, know your family and know your favorite products and shopping patterns along with your most personal likes and dislikes, are in dire straits and need our help.

Our local businesses need some CPR – Consumer-Powered Rejuvenation – this holiday season. These family-owned or family-managed enterprises need us to resuscitate them and help get them through these tough times.

“I’ll just be thrilled if people show up for their Christmas shopping with us,” Katie Rose of Kitsch on Commerce told The Daily News last week.

She and other local businesses are bracing for a “completely different ballgame” because of the pandemic, Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said in another interview.

“Small Business Saturday this year is less about the one day and more about a total kickoff of trying to do your holiday shopping in whatever capacity that might be,” Cope said.

Joanna Apslund of JoJo and CoCo Boutique in Longview is experiencing an outpouring of support from her customers.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in and say they are doing their shopping local this year,” she said.