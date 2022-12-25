Our view: Wishing you safe holiday travels in Cowlitz County and beyond

Christmas has come at last, and the new year is right around the corner. They’re bringing a lot to do along with them. Celebrations with family and friends are filling our calendars just as quickly as holiday meals fill our stomachs. For most of us, that also requires a great deal of travel. And while safety is important year-round, this week demands a little extra care before you get on the road.

Cowlitz County’s icy roads were expected to thaw out by Christmas Day, but rain is forecasted locally through Monday night and the addition of more people on the roads could slow traffic.

More than 112 million Americans are estimated to travel at least 50 miles for the holidays, according to a report from AAA. Of that 112 million, about 102 million of them will be doing so by car. There’s no getting around it: the highways are going to be packed. Before you start loading your bags into the car, take a deep breath and tell yourself, “Traffic is going to be bad. I have to accept that.”

Trying to bully your way through traffic to make up for lost time is not only going to cause undue stress, it is also one of the four most common causes of traffic collisions: aggressive driving. Instead, assume that you’re going to take longer than normal to reach your destination — AAA estimates it could be as much as 25% longer. Take your time, and you’ll make it to your destination safely.

The need to take it slow is doubly true if you have decided to go into the hills or over the mountain this week. Checking WSDOT’s website for real-time updates on pass conditions is a good first step, but don’t let a report of clear passes convince you that you don’t need to prepare for bad weather. Throwing an extra blanket or two in your trunk before you leave is quick, and if you get stuck, you’ll be glad you have it. It’s also better to be safe than sorry with food and water, so grab a couple bottles of water and make sandwiches for the road. Jumper cables, chains or an ice scraper could also be the difference between getting to your destination or spending the night in your car.

Traffic and weather are mostly out of your control, though. One thing you can control in order to keep you and your passengers safe is to not drink and drive. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this coming week is among the most deadly for traffic fatalities linked to impaired driving. In December 2020, 937 people were killed in collisions involving a driver who was under the influence. The National Safety Council reports that DUI fatalities are especially high on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

So what do you do with this information? If you’re going to have drinks with friends or family, make a plan in advance to ensure you won’t feel like driving after. Pick someone as the designated driver who gets everyone home. If you get picked, look on the bright side. It’s a great present for someone who’s tough to shop for: you’re giving them the gift of getting home safe. Uber and Lyft let you gift someone else a ride, if you want to partake yourself. You can also host a party and make it clear to your friends that they’re welcome to stay the night. Make it clear to them that they’re not imposing; instead, they’re doing you a favor by giving you peace of mind.

The holidays are, to quote Andy Williams, the most wonderful time of the year. They can also be the most stressful. Being prepared for possible problems won’t make that stress go away, but it might make it a little more manageable. Whether you’re dealing with the stress of crowded streets, frozen passes or having had one too many drinks, knowing you already made a plan for this can help you relax and enjoy this wonderful week.