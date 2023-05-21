Earlier this week, the Washington State Legislature finally delivered that long-awaited “Blake fix.” The new law, Senate Bill 5536, replaces the prior statue on drug possession — which was struck down by the Washington Supreme Court in 2021 — as well as a temporary fix set to expire in July. The law was sent to Gov. Inslee’s desk the same day the legislative special session began.

We’re relieved the deal was finalized and there is once again a uniform drug policy across Washington state. There were a couple of weeks where it seemed like patchwork rules that varied from county to county might be our future. While there are some services, like funding firefighters or libraries, which benefit from varying on a town or county level, drug policy is not one of them. When you bring crime and punishment into the equation, everyone in your state must be on the same page regarding where the law stands.

Inslee cited local flexibility as one of the main sticking points that sunk the last-minute attempt to pass this law during the regular session. One of the key elements to retaining that property is giving latitude to judges and prosecutors in the sentencing system, and we’re glad to see it respected in the new law.

You don’t have to look far to see the value of such programs; there’s proof waiting over on First Avenue. Cowlitz County’s drug court program has been a resounding success, starting out with just two people enrolled back in 1999. Hundreds have graduated from the program since then. According to a 2018 study by the University of Portland, graduates from the program had a recidivism rate of 4.9%. This is a massive contrast to the 37.3% rate of those who drop out of the program, or the 30% rate given by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Programs like drug court are only possible when local courts are given latitude to prioritize treatment over punishment. Though treatment only works when people give it a chance, and so drug court is no silver bullet, a bit of leniency has proven its value to the people of our community.

That flexibility in the court system to channel people into treatment instead of the prison system is also bolstered in the new law by $44 million in additional funding to treatment programs, as well as harm-reduction programs like mobile methadone clinics. It’s easy to ask everyone to steer people towards treatment, but funding can empower those groups to make a real difference.

As far as the rest of the bill? It’s a classic compromise. Possession is back on the books as a crime, but it is now a gross misdemeanor rather than the felony it was originally or the misdemeanor it was in the temporary fix. We’re happy with that, since both sides have valid points: people who are addicted to drugs have a problem and we should focus on helping them, not filling our prisons. But if someone repeatedly refuses help, there should be penalties.

The clock isn’t getting wound back to before the Blake decision, nor is Washington following Oregon’s lead in decriminalizing drug possession. Maybe that’s what we needed to get the “broad, bipartisan support” that Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, correctly predicted when he spoke to The Columbian at the start of the session.

With all that said, there is one big “but” coming up. We’re glad to see the law get done so quickly, but we have to ask: Couldn’t this have been done without a special session?

Yes, there was a lot of work that needed to be done in the last legislative session. But this drug possession law was arguably the biggest priority, given that the law currently in place was set to expire in July.

We’re asking because, like almost everything, special sessions cost taxpayer money, and this one seems like it might have been avoidable. As Washington lawmakers are entitled to a per diem of up to $120 each day the Legislature is in session, that’s a potential $17,640 for each day that lawmakers are in Olympia. Not all costs are optional, but this one can be.

We aren’t going to claim that it is always wrong for lawmakers to claim a per diem. Traveling to Olympia and finding lodgings while the Legislature is in session can be expensive, especially if you have to travel from Spokane or Walla Walla. But in the case of this session, we’d like to encourage the Legislature to follow the example of Sen. Braun. Braun has long declined all per diem payments, and will do so for this session as well.

For a five-hour special session, we’d like to see everyone follow his example and decline the payment, just this once. It would be a strong symbolic gesture that they realize this bill should have been passed during the normal session.

Don’t let the fact the drug law was finalized in special session detract from the valuable compromise that was struck. It was necessary and will mean positive change in our state. At the same time, let this be a reminder not to rely on special sessions to get things done, either.