No matter who you are, we can all agree that it’s tough to find the time to do everything you want to in a given day. That’s doubly true for parents, especially if that parent is single. For a single parent, finding the time to serve in government can seem pretty impossible. While it can take extra accommodations to bring them in, their perspective is worth the work.

That’s why we were so dismayed when Jennifer Rowland stepped down from the Woodland City Council at the end of December. Rowland faced two recurring obstacles to her in-person attendance. First, she had difficulty finding childcare, something that many parents of young kids can probably identify with. And as a cancer survivor, she hoped that she could join meetings remotely as a way to protect her fragile immune system.

Rowland’s departure left a void in the council. It’s not just the seat, which currently remains vacant. She also added an underrepresented viewpoint. While Woodland’s council is not packed with millionaires like the U.S. Congress, Woodland’s leaders do tend to be married and with adult children. Rowland added the perspective of a woman raising a child on her own. While parenting of any kind is a massive challenge, Rowland and people like her are playing the game on hard mode.

We also think her requests for accommodation were reasonable given her medical condition. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve had to reexamine the precautions we take against sickness. Fortunately, between vaccinations, herd immunity and the hard work of our health care workers, we’re no longer seeing weekly death numbers roll in. But that doesn’t mean we can just toss out everything we learned.

A great deal of work, especially in the court system, is being done remotely. Certainly, if a judge can rule who gets the house in a divorce hearing, a city councilmember can join a meeting remotely. It’s time for Woodland to use modern technology to make council membership more open to people.

Remote meetings are also a great way for people with weakened immune systems to cut back on exposure, or for someone who’s sick to protect the people they work with. As someone with a medical condition, Rowland’s request was no different than a person in a wheelchair requesting an elevator in a building with only stairs. While there are benefits to having people in person, they do not outweigh the requirement laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act to provide reasonable accommodations.

Refusing to allow Rowland to remotely access a meeting raises some legal question marks. But it also represents another worrying phenomenon. Rowland was elected by her constituents to represent them on the Woodland City Council. By forcing Rowland out through their refusal to meet her request for accommodation, city bureaucrats are essentially negating the vote of the people. If Rowland was on a volunteer board where she was purely representing herself, this would be a simple issue of whether the city was complying with ADA regulation. Since Rowland is an elected representative, we believe the city must do everything in its power to uphold the people’s choice.

Fortunately, we get to end this editorial on a hopeful note: as we reported in January, the City of Woodland is currently reexamining its policies on virtual meetings. We encourage them, in the strongest way possible, to rewrite the rules so that a situation like Rowland’s never happens again. Not only is it the best way to protect the city legally, it’s also the best way to respect the outcome of an election.