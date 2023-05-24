Expanding housing in Longview





Growing Longview outward is a tough proposition. Not only is the city hemmed in on two sides by rivers (and past that, Kelso or the state of Oregon), the land that is available often has question marks about its stability. Large projects, such as the Industrial Way-Oregon Way interchange, can spend months or years doing extensive soil sampling to make sure the ground is suitable to build on.

That’s why we’re glad to see Longview moving toward higher-density zoning in the city we already have. Earlier this month, the Longview City Council voted to begin the process of possibly allowing smaller city lots, as well as developments comprised of tiny homes. Tiny home developments would provide more local affordable housing, with more possible options for outdoor space like a deck or garden that apartments can’t always allow.

Rainier school bond failing

Some school bonds are to improve facilities that don’t necessarily impact the ability of a school to do its job. Rainier’s bond is not one of those. They aren’t dealing with the issue of not having good lighting for their sports field or cutting-edge technology in their science labs. They need help to address major structural issues in their school.

Unfortunately, things are not looking good for Rainier’s schools. It’s very unlikely that they get any help because the bond is failing by 70% in the latest election results. That means Rainier kids will continue to go to school in a building where pipes are bursting, mold is creeping in and the roof is threatening to collapse.

Even patchwork repairs are going to get more expensive. Components of the school, like the boiler, are getting harder to source parts for as they have been out of production for decades. When every burst pipe is already costing the district $30,000 to fix, ignoring the problem simply isn’t an option.

Chris Bailey’s career

Chris Bailey had a wild ride as LCC’s president. Bailey took up the reins in 2011 and announced his retirement last week. He will stick around until Jan. 1, when he finally retires. Bailey’s day-to-day work keeping the college humming along is also important, but we’re going to focus on a few of the accomplishments that distinguish him.

Early in Bailey’s tenure, LCC introduced the Student Success Fund. This scholarship shows how much you can accomplish by giving a little bit of help that is well-targeted. The program gives one-time grants, averaging around $600, to students who are having trouble making ends meet during a crucial point in their education. Bailey has been a tenacious proponent of the program, which has given us here at TDN the opportunity to partner with him and LCC for our Students in Need drive.

We’re going to miss working with him every year for our fundraiser, but we’re certainly glad LCC has been able to benefit from his wisdom. We’re excited to see what tomorrow has in store for our local college.

Salvation Army expands services

You can’t underestimate the value of a hot shower. Thanks to the Salvation Army, people will have a little less trouble getting access to one. Earlier this week, the organization opened a new hygiene center and self-select pantry to the public.

First, let us tip our cap to them for smartly using existing buildings. The building used to be a storage garage before the Army renovated it, which undoubtedly saved the organization both time and money.

Humans have always prized getting clean, sometimes investing massive amounts of resources in making sure they could do so, like the Romans did with their baths. But is there a worse feeling than taking a shower only to put on the same grimy clothes? The Salvation Army’s hygiene center helps people do both, with a volunteer there to wash clothes while guests get clean. This affords everyone the basic dignity of hygiene that they are sadly not always able to attain.

The food bank switching to self-select is also a welcome change. A one-size-fits-all approach might be efficient in terms of getting food out the door, but sometimes it was going to people who didn’t want or value what they were given. Not everyone always has the same need, and offering choice helps the right items get to people who will make use of them. It’s one more way that the organization reaches out a helping hand to people in the community who need one.