Our view: The Daily News staff shares their New Year's resolutions

Making goals for yourself isn’t necessarily something everyone does on the first day of January. Recent polls show only about four in 10 Americans make New Year’s Resolutions. But we can’t deny there’s a certain appeal to jumping on a trend and playing along with everyone else.

A Marist National Poll in 2020 shows most people were looking to be healthier in the new year. The same is true for The Daily News staff, in addition to retaining their sarcasm.

We went around the TDN building and asked the staff one question: What is your New Year’s Resolution? Some answers were serious, others not so much. All of them, however, are going to be shared with you, our readers.

My New Year’s Resolution is to read more books and go running more often.

-Sydney Brown, reporter

I want to greet each day with positivity in outlook and actuality.

-Jennifer Caldwell, multimedia advertising executive

I will try to not allow my past to dictate my actions today and in the future.

-Alena Crosswhite, sales assistant

In 2023, I strive to eat lunch every day. And by lunch, I don’t mean a stale cookie I find in the office or my second cup of creamer with a tablespoon of coffee.

-Hayley Day, city editor

We’re going to stop losing money in the stock market. We’re going to find better places to eat out in town and hit the trails to explore the rivers and hills in the surrounding area.

-Anthony Dion, sports reporter

I resolve to make no resolutions this year.

-Jeni Dow, multimedia advertising executive

My New Year’s resolution is to read at least one book a month, focusing primarily on nonfiction, and buy my books from a physical store and less online. I will also lower my caffeine intake with fewer stops to Starbucks.

-Matthew Esnayra, reporter

My New Year’s resolution is to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier. Mornings have always been difficult for me, but I know my day will be better if I give myself more time to eat breakfast and, ideally, take my dog for a walk before work.

-Katie Fairbanks, reporter

My New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to get the house and yard back in order. During the pandemic, I got in the habit of just fixing things when they broke, and now it’s time to get caught up and get the place shipshape again.

-Ross Hight, copy editor

Growing up in Colorado, I used to be a lot more outdoorsy than I am now. I’d like to get back to those roots. My resolution is get into shape for a few major wilderness adventures this year. That could end up meaning climbing one of the Cascades, taking a multi-day hiking trip along the Columbia River, getting back into rock climbing, or anything else that takes me to new corners of Washington and Oregon.

-Brennen Kauffman, reporter

My New Year’s resolution is to get my scuba diving certification and to read more fiction.

-Katelyn Metzger, photographer

In the new year, I’m going to take every angry phone call and critical email and internalize them so hard that they turn into pearls that will eventually be snatched from my clutches for the profit of others.

-Jordan Nailon, sports editor

My goal for 2023 is to stop showing up to costume parties with a notepad and telling people that I’m dressed up “as a journalist.” Or at the very least, get an antique camera and a porkpie hat with a piece of paper saying “PRESS” in the brim next time I do it.

-Rob Schubert, copy editor