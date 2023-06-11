Graduation is one of the classic milestones on the road to adulthood. If you just hit that point, you might think that’s the whole journey. But trust us: you’ve still got a lot to learn.

Here are some pieces of wisdom from our newsroom about what’s still ahead of you. Remember, it’s not always going to be easy, but keep your head up and your eyes forward. We’re rooting for you.

Life only really starts after high school, but there’s nothing wrong with looking back on those years with fondness or remembering it as a time of major growth. Entering the adult world can feel like a cruel wakeup call that you are, in fact, not the center of the universe. That’s a good thing. Growing up and entering adulthood is all about experiencing the world around you not as a main character, but as a lucky spectator with the opportunity to learn and marvel in the best of life. Make mistakes, take it all in, keep your mind wide open and treat everyone with kindness — it will go a long way.

— Sydney Brown, reporter

When I was a 19-year-old recent high school graduate living with my parents in Ohio, I dreamed of working at a daily newspaper on the West Coast. At 34, I achieved that goal. If it’s something you want, you get there — no matter the obstacles, no matter the difficulty. The goal is more than just an objective to cross off a to-do list, it’s who you are. High school graduation is the first of many accomplishments — and likely a number of setbacks — you will endure before you get to where you were always meant to go. Just remember to have fun along the way (and don’t drink as much caffeine as I did)!

—Hayley Day, city editor

Ignore everyone. Ignore your teachers, parents, friends, society, the internet and this article. Figure out what activities you like doing that make you feel like you’re alive and try to replicate that feeling. Focus on getting your kicks in productive places and not in self-destructive places.

— Matt Esnayra, Reporter

After graduation, you’ll likely have more flexibility and opportunities to use your time how you want. Don’t be afraid to try new things and meet new people. But try not to get caught up in doing what everyone else is doing if you don’t want to. Learn to build some healthy boundaries.

— Katie Fairbanks, reporter

It’s easy to tunnel-vision in on where you’ll study, what you’ll study, and how you’ll study (and how much all that will cost!). Don’t forget to spare some attention for how you live your life. Freshman year can be a fountain of bad habits around food, sleep, money, deadlines, and general lifestyle. And many first jobs or even gap years might not be much better. Having fun is good; “only” having fun tends not to be.

— Ross Hight, Copy Editor

My post-grad advice is to continue having fun. Don’t get too caught up in being an adult. Continue to take time to do the things you love.

— Katelyn Metzger, photographer

I think students that are bright but kind of unmotivated mythologize college a lot. I still remember hearing things like “in college, they don’t give you detention for skipping class, so you can skip any time you want,” or “in college, there’s no homework, your entire grade is just down to how well you take tests.” That certainly sounded like the promised land to me. Let this be your warning: those people are not telling you the truth. There will definitely still be homework, and those classes that you “don’t have to go to” are where you hand in the homework assignment. And remember: you’re paying for that class whether you go to it or not.