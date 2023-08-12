The $2.5 million verdict in the wrongful death of Patrick Coyne was a wakeup call. Specifically, it illustrated how kratom, and the herbal supplement industry in general, currently operates in a regulatory “Wild West” and how dangerous that situation can be.

Coyne, according to a report from the Cowlitz County Coroner, died from “toxic effects of Mitragynine.” Mitragynine is one of the two primary active chemicals in kratom, according to the Food and Drug Administration. It interacts with opioid receptors in the brain and is commonly used to relieve chronic pain, or to mitigate opioid withdrawals.

How well does kratom relieve such pain or withdrawals? Unfortunately, we can’t really say. Kratom is marketed as a supplement, rather than a drug. Under the Dietary Supplement and Health Education Act, passed in 1994, such supplements exist in a separate regulatory framework from food and drugs. Under the act, supplement claims are not subject to the same scrutiny that drug claims are.

The FDA is currently arguing that kratom puts users at risk of liver problems, seizure and addiction. Kratom supporters, like the 501©(4) American Kratom Association, contend that it has therapeutic value and its use is a preferable substitute for opioids. But when it comes to hard data on its effectiveness, neither side has much to bring to bear besides anecdotes.

There are simply too many unanswered questions about kratom floating around to call it safe. It can alter brain chemistry, and it does so in different ways depending on quantity. In low doses, kratom is a stimulant. In high doses, kratom is a sedative, states the Drug Enforcement Administration. But what, exactly, constitutes a “low” or a “high” dose? There doesn’t seem to be an answer.

Unlike food and drugs, which have regulated servings and dosages set by the FDA, there is no standard dosage of kratom’s active ingredients. Regulations only require packaging to give a serving size by volume and an estimation of servings per container, but the requirement for supplement serving sizes is merely that a manufacturer provide one. There is no adjusting for potency.

Coyne was a working-class man trying to manage his chronic back pain. He looked for a painkiller, and heard about a natural supplement called kratom. And now, he’s no longer with us. If he’d had clinical guidance, that might not be the case. But the FDA’s stance on kratom has left research in a difficult position, and given manufacturers the ability to deceive consumers.

A Schedule I classification would be a mistake. Even the FDA acknowledges that there is much we still do not understand about kratom. As we’ve seen, it can be very dangerous. But there are many medicines which are both life-threatening and life-saving, and the difference is in how they are used. We don’t know for sure if kratom, used in the right fashion, could make a real difference with chronic pain or opioid addiction. We need serious clinical data to figure that out, so we can give real guidance to patients.

Currently, the FDA merely recognizes the need for studies to shed more light on kratom. The administration details little that is actually being done; rather, they currently frame the discussion in terms of what the FDA would support. They should invest in research and make some of those hypotheticals real. We could potentially help people suffering pain, or at least know that this is a dead end.

It’s hard to blame someone for seeking a new painkiller when faced with the often too-familiar choice between enduring chronic pain or risking opioid addiction. But if kratom does work as a pain alternative, that is another reason to be cautious and to build a framework of regulation around it. There are numerous examples — laudanum, heroin and synthetic opiates, to name a few — of people eagerly embracing a new “wonder drug” painkiller, only to find the new alternative brings problems of its own.

And while closing off kratom forever is a misstep, letting the status quo of kratom continue is absolutely unacceptable. Wendianne Rook — owner of the company whose product jurors decided led to Coyne’s death — displayed the type of disingenuous argument you’d expect from a 19th-century patent medicine salesman.

It’s easy to picture an old snake-oil pitchman falling back on the same claims that their product was not meant for human consumption, but rather, that people “will do with it what they choose to do with it.” And just like these historical “miracle cures,” they operated in an unregulated gray area where you could never be sure what was in the products and how potent it would be.

It’s time to fund real research into kratom, so we can know for sure if these claims of effectiveness are verifiable or just stories. And the Dietary Supplement and Health Education Act is clearly due for some revision. There’s no reason kratom should be operating in such an ill-defined legal gray area, mostly free of testing or oversight. If this is what the unregulated Wild West of health supplements allows, we think it’s time for the sun to finally set on it.

Contact our Congressional representatives Sen. Maria Cantwell: 202-224-3441, www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact/email Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: 360-695-6292, gluesenkampperez.house.gov/contact Sen. Patty Murray: 202-224-2621, www.murray.senate.gov/write-to-patty