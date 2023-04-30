Special education funding

Longview will have an extra boost to special education programs thanks to the state of Washington. A new law is sending $417 million to school districts across the state to help fund special education programs. The school board is already planning on how to use this new revenue source to beef up parts of special education that need the most help.

A rising number of students have also become eligible for the program in the past few years, so additional funding is very welcome. Finding ways to get help to more kids, whether it is through better placement or having more specialists on staff, is very welcome.

While the changes to the special education system did not shift funding entirely to the state as some may have wanted, additional help for these important programs is very welcome.

Spring has arrived

“Hey, how about this weather, huh?”

Get used to hearing that one a lot. It seems as though winter, which had been hanging on since October, has finally packed its bags and left. Everyone at TDN has been happy for clear skies and warmer temperatures, especially if their job has them spending a lot of time outdoors.

If you choose to take a stroll down to your closest park, you probably won’t be the only one. With Victoria Freeman Park right next to TDN’s office, we’ve seen kids running around, adults organizing pickup soccer games and people just sitting back and enjoying clear skies. It’s always encouraging to see people taking advantage of all the green space in Longview.

And thanks to the longer, wetter winter we had, the snowpack is looking better than it has in years. Besides the great season that skiers got to enjoy, it means the odds of drought are much lower than they’ve been in recent years.

Sure, there’s clouds rolling in next week and temperatures are dropping back down, but that’s not going to last. After all, spring has finally sprung.

Legislative funding

Longview went 0-for-3 when it came to getting the state Legislature to fund its major projects. HOPE Village, the Industrial Way/Oregon Way interchange project and LCC’s vocational building all ended the session with nothing, while Cowlitz County as a whole needs to split $18 million between roughly 20 ongoing smaller projects.

We’ve previously said that the cost of the Industrial Way/Oregon Way project was getting out of hand, and we stand by that. It is important that the project draw down its scope and focus on what is achievable. However, the state has left the project high and dry when it comes to additional funding.

Now, the project has seemingly been tied to the repair of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. We were very happy with the speed with which that problem was addressed, but shelving a major project like the Industrial Way/Oregon Way interchange for yet another year is only going to make costs rise again.

It’s also tough to swallow that Cowlitz County’s big projects all got goose eggs while Pacific County has three capital projects of their own, which are getting as much as all of Cowlitz County’s projects combined. Hearing that part of the IWOW budget request got sent to Aberdeen while a local project gets to wait another year? We’re not fans.

Mint Valley irrigation

Time never stands still. That’s true even for a sport that likes to think of itself as timeless, like golf. That’s why we were glad to see the Longview City Council taking proactive steps in keeping Mint Valley Golf Course’s irrigation system working.

Last week, the Council decided in favor of a long-term approach that would keep the course running. Besides changing the way that Mint Valley handles its funding, they’re also modernizing the system that waters the course.

Currently, the irrigation system, built in 1976, relies on hydraulics to manage its sprinklers. We’re sure it was the industry standard at the time, but so was the rotary phone. Adopting an electronically controlled system will help prevent water waste that currently happens multiple times a year due to line failure.

As always, we’re glad to see a problem get tackled before it blooms into a full-blown catastrophe.