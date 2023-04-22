Bridge repair

It’s not often we’ll be in favor of closing down a bridge, but this is our chance. Last week, work crews headed to the Lewis and Clark Bridge to inspect it for a repair job scheduled for this summer. While there, they discovered a fracture in one of the bridge’s floor beams.

The Washington State Department of Transportation leaped into action, closing the bridge down for emergency work. The maintenance team dropped everything to repair the bridge. It took 12 straight hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., to place the six steel plates that are currently stabilizing the floor beam.

Best of all, while the closure was estimated to take between 24 and 48 hours, work crews got the patch in place in just 12. We know there’s more work to be done in the future, but if it all goes this well, we’re ready to be impressed.

Hospice Buyout

We’re sorry to see Community Home Health & Hospice being forced to close the doors of its Longview facility to patients. The nonprofit has been active for around 40 years, providing difficult care to local residents during a painful time of their lives.

There is little fault to find in this case. Hospice was being financially crushed from too many directions at once: It was bleeding money, and something had to give.

A for-profit company called Eden Health is taking over Hospice’s in-home care programs, and we hope some similar arrangement can be made for its Longview facility. The need isn’t going anywhere.

DeRosier Highway dedication

As memorial markers go, this is a good one. The Washington State Legislature voted to dedicate a part of state Route 411 to Deputy Justin DeRosier, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Having a Justin DeRosier Memorial Highway to connect communities within Cowlitz County, a place DeRosier not only lived but served and protected, is a wonderful way to memorialize him. Hopefully, it gives people who will take the road an opportunity to reflect on the risks that police take every day in the course of their jobs.

Kudos to the six sponsors of the bill, including Reps. Ed Orcutt, Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire — and to the entire Washington State Senate, which passed the bill 48-0. You made the right choice on this one.

Cracking down on cryptocurrency mining

Cryptocurrency miners go where the money is. More specifically, they go where they can buy a lot of electricity for a small amount of actual currency, then feed that electricity into racks of servers that constantly perform the calculations to generate new cryptocurrency.

This strange trade-off consumes a great deal of power for computers and their cooling systems, so enterprising miners have been known to descend on places as unlikely as Venezuela and Iceland because the economics were attractive there.

Due to cool weather, readily available hydroelectric power, and the occasional tax break, the Pacific Northwest is also an appealing site for large data centers. Facebook’s largest server farm is in Prineville, Oregon.

Clark County-based Advanced Electric Inc. had its eye on a Mint Farm site for one of these mining operations, but the proposal now appears dead, and the Longview Planning Commission instructed staff to write a policy that would largely ban the opening of new mines.

This comes as a relief. Crypto mines might be hungry for power, but they provide almost no jobs. The machines gulp down electricity 24 hours a day, needing only an occasional check-in from a tech worker. Nor can local governments tax the value of the bitcoins and other mysterious digital goods created there.

Ordinarily, we often find ourselves in favor of making sites available to new businesses, but this one comes with a sinister edge. We’d hate to see power prices go up for homeowners, or local property taxes rise, because a high-tech scheme consumed so much and gave so little back.

Can the Longview Planning Commission do something about NFTs next?