The question of who can sell coffee at Kelso’s annual Highlander Festival has escalated to absurd heights of venom, once again proving the old adage that politics only get more vicious as the stakes grow smaller. It’s become a nasty fight where both sides have made themselves look bad.

Recently, The Daily News reported on a Feb. 7 meeting of the event’s leadership board, where they discussed a complaint from Red Leaf Coffee about the process of vendor selection. Red Leaf said they weren’t given a fair chance to apply, and they were right. The festival’s leadership restricts the number of vendors by product and gives preference to last year’s vendors. The festival board paints this policy as a way to keep the peace, but it’s more like an old boys’ network making sure the in-group doesn’t have to deal with competition.

The event committee also said they “give preference to vendors which operate in a manner consistent with highlander culture.” Perhaps Scotsman Espresso — the current, long-running festival coffee vendor — could explain the deep Scottish roots of serving an Italian beverage made from the seeds of a plant native to West Africa, but we just don’t see it.

The policy of only allowing one vendor of any given type seems to exist specifically to pick winners and losers. “Keeping the peace” this way perpetuates deals with a few favored businesses who are allowed to keep a monopoly on a particular product.

The kicker? The Highlander Festival is not an independent event; it’s tied to the city. The festival’s commission was created by a Kelso city ordinance, and the City Council appoints members. City events should avoid even the appearance of favoritism.

Far from avoiding conflict, the City Council has actually fostered it. When asked by the council for a review of the festival board’s operations, the festival board, instead, discussed not holding the event at all if the City Council brought more oversight. As a result, City Council members narrowly voted in favor of the board planning the festival with its own vendor requirements still in place. That was the wrong call; the festival board needs more oversight if they’re going to continue to be supported by Kelso.

But don’t think we’ve let Red Leaf Coffee off the hook. Yes, the company’s initial complaint made a very good point about the vendor process at the festival. And we don’t think it makes sense to cut out such a prominent local business in favor of someone from Snohomish, the location of Scotsman Espresso.

However, Kalei LaFave’s followup at the council meeting last month has made us rethink what was once wholehearted support. She suggested the company might cut back on its involvement with Kelso if the business didn’t receive a vendor spot.

We are hoping this was a bluff, but it’s very disappointing to hear nonetheless. Red Leaf is an important local business, and its nonprofit work makes a real difference to local communities. However, LaFave seems to regard Red Leaf’s local involvement as a transactional relationship, rather than something the company does because it has inherent value.

Red Leaf’s ultimatum puts local governments in a bind, with the implication that the company will only give back to communities until they do something it disagrees with. Nobody wants to spurn a local business, but tiptoeing around them isn’t a good way to lead.

The festival vendor policies need to be fixed, there’s no doubt about that. Protecting established vendors from any competition generates the kind of “monopolists” that Scottish philosopher and economist Adam Smith railed against. If the festival’s chain of command runs back to the city, then new contenders like Red Leaf are owed a hearing. But LaFave’s implication that nonprofit work is contingent on getting access to the festival makes all their work look like it’s only done in exchange for rewards.