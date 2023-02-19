If you are a regular reader of The Daily News, you’re probably very familiar with smelt. We’ve printed many words over the years about these small, oily fish and the people who catch them with nets.

Whether it was pictures of families happily filling their buckets with a fresh catch or the unfortunate news that smelt numbers were so low that there would be no dipping, smelt have always had their place on our pages, and for some of us, in our hearts and tummies.

It seems smelt dipping might be one of the few free activities left in the world.

Unless the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife gets its way.

Recently, we reported on another development in the saga of smelt: The Washington House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee advanced House Bill 1226 to the floor. As of Feb. 3, the bill was on second reading by the Rules Committee. This bill, which originated with a request from WDFW, would require a fishing license to dip for smelt, as well as to catch two other species that don’t require licenses today.

This proposal simply does not pass muster. It’s not because the very idea of having a license to dip smelt is automatically unacceptable, though. Fishing licenses are one important tool in maintaining fish populations. The problem is that the stated goals of the bill and the method used don’t quite match up.

According to WDFW smelt lead Laura Heironimus, the state’s reasons for requiring a license are to underscore that smelt are still federally protected: that dipping is not a “free-for-all,” and to give people “an opportunity ... to read about the license, see the information and the rules for participating.”

Those are good goals, but forcing everyone to get a fishing license to dip for smelt isn’t the best way to accomplish them.

WDFW does not plan to use license revenue for more enforcement officers during fisheries. We think that would be a better way to prevent overfishing.

We also see a disconnect in a couple places. First, most people seem quite aware of the limit on smelt. The 10-pound limit is well documented and publicized. Enforcement officers aim to weigh everyone’s catch to make sure you come in under.

Heironimus said that officials are having a hard time making charges stick against people who overfish, because they apparently can claim ignorance of the regulations.

To us, it seems like that’s the real problem. What happened to “ignorance of the law is no excuse?” If WDFW has trouble prosecuting violators because being ignorant of this regulation is a good defense, fix the laws surrounding it rather than shifting that burden to everyone else.

Second is the matter of giving everyone “a chance to read the material.” If you’ve never bought a fishing license, it’s not exactly an enlightening educational experience.

It’s more like renewing your car tabs. You give someone some money, you wait a minute, you get what you need, and you leave.

While it’s possible that this might be the small window that gets someone who has never taken the opportunity to read any of the publicly available material, it’s far more likely that if they aren’t interested in reading the rules before they decide to go fishing, this likely isn’t the opportunity that changes all that. While we commend the focus on education, we know everyone won’t listen.

A better solution would be for the Legislature to close some of those loopholes used by people to get away with breaking the rules. That’s also why we support part of this bill: requiring a license to fish for carp.

Enforcement officials say fishing for carp is an alibi commonly used by suspected salmon poachers but is tough to challenge. For the salmon, lawmakers found a loophole and are attempting to close it. But for the smelt, their goals and methods are not similarly aligned.

As we said earlier, a fishing license isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They’re a valuable tool to prevent overfishing, and the money spent on them goes back into programs that protect important wildlife habitats.

But in this case, the tool in question simply isn’t the right one for the stated goal.