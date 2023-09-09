The disintegration of the Pac-12 into what is becoming a Pac-2 has been an unending source of disappointment.

The legacy of a storied conference and long-time rivalries have been cast aside in favor of getting a bigger TV deal. Aligning schools in Washington and Oregon with the Big Ten, a conference based mostly out of the Midwest but stretching to the East Coast, may be rewarding for their respective football programs.

Other sports will not be so lucky.

That there is a divide between “money sports,” typically football and basketball, and other athletic programs at a university is no big revelation. A look at fiscal reports for the University of Washington or the University of Oregon shows some large disparities in how much money goes in and out of certain programs.

We’re not here to relitigate that, just to underscore that not all sports have the same amount of resources available to them.

What does not make any distinction between sports, though, is geography.

The furthest the Huskies currently have to travel for a Pac-12 game is a flight to the University of Arizona, just over 1,200 miles. Nothing to sneeze at, to be sure.

But even the shortest trip to a current Big Ten school — the University of Nebraska in Lincoln — clocks in at around 1,350 miles. And that’s assuming it’s a direct flight.

More manageable trips, like Corvallis to Eugene (47 miles), will be a thing of the past. Trips to Los Angeles (954 miles from Seattle) will now be a welcome break from 2,000-mile trips, rather than one of the longest of the year.

All this travel is going to need to be paid for, and it’s likely to have a serious impact on programs that already struggle with funding.

The University of Oregon has famously luxurious sports facilities and an annual athletics budget of $153 million. Yet, as The Oregonian reported in July, its beach volleyball team seemed to have been left out of that bounty. Instead, athletes played in a city park and drove to games, where they had to fit three or four to a hotel room.

Leadership at the University of Oregon maintains that they are going to address this yawning chasm of inequity in the coming year. But we have to wonder, are conditions really going to get better when they have to find the money for flights and lodging to play Rutgers, a 2,500-mile trip if you’re lucky enough to have a direct flight chartered out of Eugene?

CBS Sports reported that Oregon and Washington will be getting approximately $30 million from their share of the Big 10’s media deal. This is a slight bump from their current Pac-12 deal, which provided teams $28,281,407. While that is an increase, it’s quite marginal, likely not enough to offset costs in travel across dozens of different sports.

Increased distances will also further reduce the amount of time that these ostensible student-athletes actually spend in class. While a two-hour flight from Seattle to Stanford is at least doable in a day if needed, teams will now be travelling to Rutgers University in New Jersey or Purdue in Indiana.

Football games, usually played on a Saturday, might be insulated from this, so football players have less to worry about. It’s the other sports, playing during the week, when students will really feel the effects.

The end result is fewer athletes in class getting the same education as everyone else. Instead of being able to sit down in class and take a test alongside their peers, they’ll have to further rely on tutoring and making arrangements with professors.

Once again, the “student” part of “student-athlete” gets a short shrift.

It’s never been more clear that the sole decider in college athletics is the money they generate. Schools talk a big game about the grand tradition of rivalries or how athletics can have a positive impact on improving educational outcomes. But when push comes to shove, whether you’re a Husky, Duck or anything else, the only color that really matters is green.