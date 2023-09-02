A pair of big projects for the Longview-Kelso Area were announced recently. Divert Inc. is about to break ground on a facility that will convert food waste into green fuel. Trammell Crow is building a warehouse near the Longview Wye the size of 17 football fields.

These projects are both looking like they’ll benefit the area not just through needing people to work there but also the future creation or expansion of other businesses that support them.

New projects such as these will help move our economy forward.

Beyond the immediate boost of construction jobs on both projects and even the careers they will offer once completed, they are also opportunities to further diversify the local economy.

Large shipping warehouses have long been a part of Vancouver’s economy. However, Vancouver city leaders have hit the brakes on new projects with a moratorium that was recently extended again until at least the end of 2023.

The freeze on new projects has given our area an opportunity to move into that market and capitalize on our position on the crucial Interstate 5 corridor. The Longview Wye could blossom into a key point in a supply chain that runs not just through the region but all down the West Coast.

Divert, meanwhile, represents the region’s opportunity to enter the energy market. The plant will be taking organic waste, predominantly from food, and converting it into biomethane, which a report from the International Energy Association described as a renewable fuel “indistinguishable from natural gas.”

The project is running full speed ahead, having already been approved through the State Environmental Policy Act and getting the public backing of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA). It’s set to break ground on Sept. 7.

Both these ventures are an opportunity for Longview to become a bigger player in the economic cornerstones of shipping and energy. If either becomes a true success it would represent major change for the region.

If both do, then it could be truly transformative.

But we should also be clear that it won’t rewind time.

For most of its existence, Longview was a “mill town.” The city’s economy was dominated by a small number of major industrial plants that employed most of its residents. While manufacturing is still an important economic engine, its labor demands have changed greatly from the days of R. A. Long.

Reynolds Metals opened its Longview aluminum plant in September of 1941. When it closed in 2001, now under the ownership of Longview Aluminum, it employed 925 people, according to a March 10, 2001, article in TDN.

The majority of those jobs were directly involved with the process of smelting aluminum rather than support staff like maintenance workers, office staff, drivers or janitorial workers.

While a new manufacturing facility such as Divert represents new jobs in the area, newly-built projects will have different labor needs, and will seek particular skills and qualifications in those employees.

Where a plant from the 1940s used numbers to solve a problem, one built in the 2020s is more likely to turn to automation and other technologies to do the same.

The number of people directly working for these facilities is therefore going to be much smaller than the mills hired. Divert is projecting that it will have “up to 40” jobs at the plant, naming management, technicians and drivers as examples of the fields they seek.

So Divert will not be the single economic engine of Longview. But maybe that’s OK.

Having your local economy depend on just one or two companies can have serious consequences when they change their policies. The 925 employees of Reynolds Metals spent the final years of their time at the plant stuck on a rollercoaster ride operated by Michael Lynch, the then-head of investment firm Michigan Avenue Partners and its subordinate company, Longview Aluminum.

Lynch first spoke to TDN in March 2001, and he was saying all the right things. He said that he was fighting for local jobs, that the aluminum plant would start smelting again soon, and that anyone who wanted to keep their job would keep it.

By the end of that same month, he’d already broken that final promise by laying off 41 people. This was just the first of many changed plans.

Rather than actually produce aluminum as promised, Lynch found he’d rather idle the plant indefinitely and sell power he’d bought from Bonneville Power at a discount back for a profit.

The company made further layoffs, which pushed the county’s unemployment rate past 11% in June 2001. Meanwhile, Lynch and his company argued that, because they weren’t currently running the plant, its value was $0 and they should pay property taxes as if the plant were a plot of bare land.

By March 2002, when news finally broke that the plant would not be restarting, workers had endured over a year of uncertainty and broken promises. Lynch and his partners were able to hold the whole city hostage through jobs and tax revenue they promised but refused to deliver.