Our view: Need for blood in Lower Columbia, nation never stops

This past Thursday, The Daily News published an article written by our city editor, Hayley Day, about Bloodworks Northwest and its latest local blood drives. The article noted that donations were down and some of the organization’s supply had dwindled to half of recommended levels. For a blood bank, supplies are measured in time; specifically, the amount of blood used by hospitals in a 24-hour period. Three days is considered a safe reserve, while Bloodworks had roughly 36 hours’ worth for certain blood types.

This wasn’t the first time TDN has reported a dire need for donated blood. In January, the American Red Cross declared that blood supplies were in national crisis when reserves fell to the lowest level in over a decade. Last year, Bloodworks Northwest’s stockpile was even lower than it is now, with less than 24 hours’ worth of blood in reserve.

Thankfully, whenever groups like Bloodworks have put out a call for donations, people answer. The numbers don’t lie: while a day and a half is still less than we might like, it’s still a big improvement over the situation a year ago, when only six hours’ supply was available for some blood types. It’s hard not to feel a bit of pride when you see people in our community willingly give a piece of themselves to someone they will never meet.

A huge challenge that blood banks face as they try to replenish their reserves is the ever-present demand. In movies or television, people only ever need blood when their insides are violently relocated to their outsides. Unfortunately, real life is not so simple. There are many conditions which require patients to receive regular transfusions as part of their treatment.

The body’s ability to produce platelets, the tiny particles in blood that form clots, is often greatly reduced or halted altogether as a side-effect of chemotherapy. Other cancers or cancer treatments often cause the red blood cell count to plummet, resulting in anemia. Many cancer patients rely on a steady supply of blood for transfusions so their body can keep fighting. Genetic conditions may require regular transfusions throughout a person’s entire life, such as sickle cell anemia or hemophilia.

Everyone’s help is needed. In movies, it is common to refer to Type O blood as “the universal donor.” And this is true, Type O blood is in high demand because its red blood cells are compatible with everyone. But that doesn’t mean other blood types would only be needed when the Typo O supply dries up. Typo O plasma is only compatible with Type O donors, while Type AB blood — often called “the universal recipient” — has plasma that can go to patients of any blood type. And Type A and B blood may not have broad compatibility, but hospitals will have no problem finding recipients.

Luckily, Bloodworks is holding another drive next month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 19 and 20 at the Church of the Nazarene, at 814, 15th Ave. in Longview. People can schedule an appointment at bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.

Even a single donation is valuable. According to the American Red Cross, donating one pint of whole blood can save as many as three people. Donations take about an hour, and people can give blood as many as six times a year. Six hours a year is all it takes to help 36 people.

Responding to an emergency call for blood is a wonderful thing. But we also need to remember that the need to donate doesn’t only exist on an emergency basis. There are a lot of people out there who need our help, and for them, it’s not a short-term crisis. They’re facing years or decades where they will need regular transfusions. Let’s be there for them.