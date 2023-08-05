One tenth of 1%. A penny out of a 10 dollar bill. That’s what Cowlitz County currently adds to sales tax to support mental health. But that tax is due to sunset at the end of next year. The county commissioners are currently weighing the future of this tax, and we believe it should be retained.

Currently, the mental health tax brings in about $2.5 million a year, and under state law, that money can only be used for drug addiction treatment, mental health programs, or therapeutic courts, such as drug court. While all uses of public money deserve fair scrutiny, these are not programs we can afford to cut.

About half the mental health tax goes to the County Department of Corrections. $1.26 million helps treat inmates with mental health disorders and opioid addiction, according to the department’s director, Marin Fox. These are both key elements of rehabilitation in prison which we should continue to fund.

According to the National Institute of Health, drug addiction is rampant among prison populations, with about 50% of all state and federal prisoners meeting the criteria for a substance use disorder. If left untreated, inmates typically have a hard relapse into drug use upon release. Former inmates are 12 times more likely to die than the average person during the two weeks following their release, and the leading cause of death is fatal overdose.

Additionally, the tax funds two of the department’s three mental health officers. These positions focus on the mental conditions of inmates and work to ensure they take their medication on time, both of which contribute to treating the underlying cause of many criminal behaviors.

If these conditions are allowed to go untreated during the time a person is incarcerated, they are far more likely to reoffend. In particular, public health journal The Lancet states substance abuse showed the strongest risk of all psychiatric disorders for recidivism. Treating inmates prior to release isn’t just helping inmates get healthy, it can help them get out of the cycle of incarceration and get their lives back on track.

Mental health also affects whether a person can retain housing. County Commissioner Dennis Weber recently wrote in TDN about the importance of addressing mental health issues to fight chronic homelessness. Many studies also see a reinforcing relationship between the two, such as a 2020 study published in Psychiatric Times. Simply put, mental illness makes you more susceptible to homelessness and homelessness makes it more difficult to address mental health issues. Just like with drug abuse, we want to break these self-perpetuating cycles.

Another $575,000 goes to therapeutic court programs, the most prominent of which is drug court. Drug court, which marked its 20th anniversary in 2019, has been a great success for Cowlitz County in building a path through the court system that leads to drug treatment, rather than prison. By completing treatment for their substance issues, participants also get their charges dismissed.

According to Adam Pithan, manager of the Cowlitz County Therapeutic Courts, about 80% of drug court participants don’t reoffend over a three-year period. These findings are well above statewide reports from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which found drug courts typically reduce recidivism rates by about half. By reducing the numbers of repeat offenders, we not only reduce crime, we also save the county money by not having to house and feed people in jails and prisons. It’s not just a diversion plan, it’s an investment in future crime reduction.

The sheriff’s office benefits from the mental health tax as well. The behavioral health unit launched last September and is funded by the tax revenue. Since then, the unit has responded to about 10% of the calls received by the sheriff’s office.

The members of the sheriff’s office are well-trained individuals with a broad set of skills. And while communication and de-escalation are crucial parts of their toolkit, accomplishing that with a person who is in the midst of an acute mental health episode is an enormous challenge. A law enforcement officer may need some of the same knowledge as a dedicated behavioral expert, but asking one to do the job of another is not fair to them.

The members of the behavioral health unit can take that task off the plates of deputies and apply their specialized knowledge to the situation. Funding the unit not only helps resolve an immediate crisis, it is a way we can support law enforcement.

Cutting the mental health tax will leave key functions of the sheriff’s office, courts and department of corrections leaning more heavily on the county’s general fund — a limited money source every county department is already looking to snag a piece of.

Continuing the mental health tax is an investment in the future. When someone stays clean because they graduated from drug court, the tax is doing its job. When someone in crisis is talked down by a trained counselor and connected with resources, the tax is doing its job. When an inmate is getting treated for mental illness, the tax is doing its job. Extending the mental health tax allows these agencies to continue essential investments in our community.