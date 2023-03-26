Let’s put this right out front: It’s time for Matthew Merz to resign.

The 42-year-old Kalama City Councilman was found guilty of two felonies, as The Daily News reported last week. A jury found Merz illegally accessed the email of another city councilmember as part of Merz’s plan to uncover alleged misconduct concerning the Kalama Police Department.

After a two-day trial, Merz was convicted of computer trespass and data theft, for which he is set to be sentenced on April 28. The Kalama council has already asked him for his voluntary resignation, and that’s exactly what he should do.

Merz told The Daily News this week he has no plans to step down and will decide whether he will run for re-election in May. Merz’s seat, which he was first elected to in 2019, is open in November. He told The Daily News there is “a good possibility” he will run again.

Stepping down of his own volition and opting not to run again would show he recognizes he broke the law.

But recognizing that seems to be a problem for Merz. The core of his grievance is he feels he was not kept informed enough about the case against his cyberstalker, Christopher Charles Jensen. But, police don’t typically bring the victim into the inner workings of an investigation.

Moreover, Jensen was arrested, charged, pleaded guilty and jailed for his actions. The system worked. If no case had been brought against Jensen, that would have been cause for concern, but it seems like Merz got exactly what he wanted.

Merz has shown repeatedly he does not understand the significance of his actions. When he decided to break into a colleague’s email, he tried to portray himself as a witness offering evidence. Then when convicted, he proclaimed these felonies were actually political shams created by other members of the government rather than the consequences of his actions.

When Merz broke into a colleague’s email in an attempt to uncover what he saw as evidence of wrongdoing, he crossed an important line between investigation and vigilantism. There’s value to people investigating when they feel something doesn’t seem right. But it’s not only wrong to invade the privacy of others to do so, and as Merz discovered, it’s also a felony.

Kalama deserves a representative who will uphold the law and focus on issues that can make the city better, not someone who thinks a community advisory board for the police is a shadow government. His ongoing legal woes are just going to be a further distraction from city business.

Merz has gone head-to-head with the city of Kalama before. He sued the city and The Daily News in 2021 to suppress records in a case where he alleges he was the victim of cyberstalking by a different person other than Jensen, and again accused Kalama officials of conspiring against him. The cyberstalking case was settled June 2020, reducing the charge against the alleged harasser to littering.

The rest of the City Council has been more than reasonable in asking for him to step down on his own terms, showing he understands his mistake. Recalling him from office, this close to the August primary, would create too much unnecessary work for voters and the county elections office.

Once again, we call on Merz to take the high road by stepping down and not running for re-election.