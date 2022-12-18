Our view: Longview's parking plan is spinning its wheels

In July, the Longview City Council voted unanimously to reduce free on-street parking in downtown from three hours to two. This was the first step of a larger plan the city has been working on for much of 2022. The council has identified three key issues for parking: a lack of on-street parking, the dwindling parking fund and growing maintenance needs. And while the first issue may have improved, the latter two are not problems that the current plan can fix.

Since the city reduced on-street parking to two hours and stopped writing warning tickets in September, people have been getting in and out more frequently, as evidenced by the total number of tickets issued. After writing 347 parking tickets in September, the number has declined steadily to around 160 in November. This move hasn’t been without its critics; services such as hair salons and tattoo parlors often require a client to sit for more than two hours, and they say the parking limit has hurt their business. But whether you agree with their goal or not, this new rule has been producing results.

The unsolved issues are deeply entwined with one another. The downtown parking fund spent all of 2021 and much of this year in a nosedive that it only recently started to climb out of. Starting out with $100,000 in 2010, the fund ended 2021 with only $11,000 in reserve. Since September, though, the parking fund has actually posted modest increases, and could very well end 2022 with net positive revenue, ending 11 straight years of falling reserves. In earlier reports, the parking fund had been projected to hit zero last month, so it sounds like the crisis is averted, right? Well, not quite.

In September, the parking fund posted a gain of $4,700, driven mostly by parking tickets. This number fell to about $3,000 in October, and the gains from November are expected to drop again. This illustrates a key problem with relying on parking tickets to solve revenue problems: if tickets do their job, they eventually stop earning you money. People here don’t want to get ticketed, so they have quickly adapted to the new parking rules. That’s good for freeing up parking, but bad for the parking fund.

The city’s other solution, leasing parking spaces on a quarterly basis, isn’t going to provide piles of cash either. As of October, the city was authorized to lease 136 spaces. Of those, 113 are priced at $120 a quarter, while the remaining 23 cost $60. If the city sells every lease all year, the lots can generate $59,760 a year. While that can cover the annual cost of routine maintenance ($30,447 a year), it does not make a dent in the price tag of the final issue.

Many of the city-owned lots need serious work. About half the city-owned lots were judged in “poor” condition by a March 2022 report to the City Council. The lot in the worst condition, on 12th and Hemlock, needs over $200,000 in work. In total, Longview’s city-owned lots need over $1.4 million in repairs. If the city could devote every dollar in lot leases to these projects, it would still take almost 24 years to pay for these projects. Even for parking lots, 24 years is a long time to wait. By the time the parking fund has accrued enough money, who can say what the needs of vehicles will be? Our cars might not be able to fly, but they might be self-driving.

So far, we’ve only seen the first step of the city’s parking plan. Hopefully, phase two, which is expected to start around March, will generate the revenue needed for these bigger projects. However, what is in place, while sufficient for maintenance, is not going to bring in enough money to pay for jobs costing in the hundreds of thousands.

Unless the next phase of the parking plan greatly expands the revenue streams feeding the parking fund, the most prudent move would be to sell at least some of these lots. Not only would they open up new land for development in downtown Longview, but the city could get some of these costly projects off its books while giving an infusion of cash to the parking fund. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s certainly more practical than saving up 24 years’ worth of parking spot leases.