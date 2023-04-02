Look, we’ve all been there. You make an avoidable mistake at work. Someone catches you out on it, and they’re right. What happens next is tedious. You have to lay out how it happened; maybe someone is owed an apology; maybe there’s a meeting that could have been an email. You have to explain how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. It’s unpleasant, but it’s part of life.

On Tuesday, it was Cowlitz County commissioner Dennis Weber who found himself in that position. For several years, the county has taken an interest in converting some old Weyerhaeuser rail lines into bike and walking trails. The lines are now owned by Patriot Rail Company, and the county has extended negotiations with them several times. Thinking it was the same routine letter he had already signed repeatedly with no repercussions, Weber signed again.

Only this time, the letter mistakenly included language that gave the false impression the county had already made decisions about how to pay for this rails-to-trails work that might happen sometime in the future.

Any potential harm from the letter looks to have been quickly contained. Commissioner Arne Mortensen revised the letter, striking the offending language and making clear the previous draft was sent wrongly. The third commissioner, Rick Dahl, reached out for guidance on whether the county had opened itself up to liability or expense, and he got assurances it was safe. Weber apologized in a public meeting and made clear the mistake was his. Considering the low speed and nonexistent urgency of the entire topic — those tracks aren’t going anywhere! — it appears every possible solution has been applied.

The whole chain of events happened at a public meeting, as it should have, because Weber is an elected official, and his mistake was public business. But the overall dynamic was one we all face sooner or later in our working lives. It’s no fun, but a mistake caught quickly is still a big improvement over one you’re allowed to obliviously repeat. And in this case, it was caught in plenty of time.

But this ordinary thing escalated to a level that was bizarre. Mortensen and some of the in-person commenters called Weber’s mistake “a breach of trust.” The text chat alongside the remote video of the commissioner’s meeting featured strange, exaggerated accusations from citizens: “You got caught.” “[Weber] should step down for doing back door deals.” He “disrespects the rights, lives and power of the people of this county.”

What?

The man fell into a routine and made a mistake. He apologized in public, and the commissioners will soon hold a new vote on their chair. Mortensen pointed out that letters signed on behalf of Cowlitz County should be seen by the whole board, which probably indeed would have caught this earlier. This is also the kind of mistake that keeping the county’s full-time chief of staff position might have fixed. The commissioners legally aren’t supposed to discuss public business outside of public meetings, so consolidating more and more tasks into single offices just means they spread their attention more and more thinly.

But we see no reason it needs to go any further than that. Weber certainly didn’t misuse public funds or exceed his authority. We don’t feel he was trying to hide anything from the other commissioners. And given the extremely slow-moving nature of this rails-to-trails negotiation, how could any misdeed ever go into effect before being caught?

Skepticism of government is healthy. It’s important that the commissioners conduct their business in public. It’s important that citizens have the opportunity to speak at the meetings, in person or remotely. And it’s understandable that when we find fault with someone in a position of power, “honest mistake” is seldom the first place our mind goes. But every indication is that an honest mistake is all it was. Weber didn’t lie, cheat or steal. Our rights remain un-trampled by this specific letter. If rails-to-trails has some hidden dark side, we have plenty of time to sniff it out. Some of the strange, overheated accusations against him are fantasy.