The often-strange, roughly four-year political career of former Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz has come to an end, at least in the state of Washington. As the credits roll on his time in Kalama, one thing has been very clear: he could have avoided this if he was a bit more interested in the truth.

In April 2021, Kalama’s police advisory committee had its first meeting. The committee was formed at the request of the Kalama Police Department, which was seeking civilian input on its new five-year plan.

This committee was merely advisory; it had no power to make binding decisions or pass resolutions. It was simply 10 local people who took time out of their days to give Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera advice on his policy goals. For Merz, this was grounds to publicly accuse them of being an illegal “shadow committee.”

A meeting with Kalama’s city attorney should have put the matter to rest. Kalama brought in Samuel Satterfield, its then-city attorney, to explain the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Act, and how this particular body did not have authority that rose to the level of requiring a council ordinance in order to form. He could have saved himself a lot of trouble, but Merz decided not to listen to the attorney’s advice; he had already made up his mind.

During that time, Merz had also been dealing with a cyberstalking case. In December 2021, a man named Christopher Jensen sent numerous threats to Merz. Merz brought this to the police and, on March 7, 2022, Jensen was arrested. Jensen pleaded guilty in September of that year and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

But merely reporting Jensen to the police wasn’t enough for Merz. On Jan. 3, 2022, Merz went to the Cowlitz County Sheriff to claim that Kalama’s mayor, chief of police and City Council were all working in concert to withhold information on the cyberstalking case from him, according to a probable cause statement. When he broke into his fellow councilman’s email, he also found documents of the police’s advisory committee, or to Merz, the “shadow committee.”

Merz was dissatisfied that he, the victim of a crime, was not being more involved in the investigation of his cyberstalker. In March 2023, he told TDN that Herrera had been “keeping other people in the loop, but I’m not told anything.” When he brought his stolen documents from his colleague’s email to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, he seemed genuinely surprised that they arrested him for saying he’d just committed a felony.

The reality is that police are not going to update victims on every step of a criminal investigation. Until charges are filed, giving out information could jeopardize a case. But Matthew Merz regarded himself as deserving special treatment, and saw someone else potentially knowing more about the case as a wrong to be righted by any means necessary.

This saga should have come to an end after a two-day trial in March, when Merz was convicted. As state law dictates, “the conviction of a public officer of any felony or malfeasance in office shall entail, in addition to such other penalty as may be imposed, the forfeiture of his or her office, and shall disqualify him or her from ever afterward holding any public office in this state.”

Rather than leave with dignity and show that he had respect for the rule of law, Merz forced the council to expel him. Everyone else was more than eager to give him the opportunity to go out with class, but he wouldn’t back down. He even quoted Leonidas from the movie “300,” saying “molon labe,” a Greek phrase which translates to “come and take them.”

There is value in giving someone the opportunity to demonstrate their recognizance. That may have been what Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder was offering when he declined to order Merz be removed from the council during his sentencing. Typically, it’s a good call for a judge not to interfere with the people’s vote, but this might have been an exception. In this case, Merz had made it clear he didn’t believe he had done something wrong and was likely going to keep up the fight.

Thankfully, both the court system and the people of Kalama gave Merz the definitive rebuke he’s needed all this time earlier this month. Merz finished third of three candidates in the primary for the council seat he was pursuing. A week later, Cowlitz County Superior Court Commissioner Jill Karmy made the simple conclusion that a convicted felon could not hold a council seat under state law and ordered him to vacate his seat.

After this one-two punch, some people might have taken the time to reflect. Instead, Merz chose to insult his peers by saying he would step down if “... a person with honor and integrity (says) that’s what you need to do.”

Hopefully, he learns something from this experience, but after everything he’s shown us, we’re not holding our breath.

Merz is likely going to always maintain he didn’t do anything wrong. To him, the police chief asking for advice from the public is a shadow government. He broke into a government email because he was upset he wasn’t involved enough in an ongoing criminal investigation. And when he had his day in court and lost the case, he decided to drag his departure out. All this paints a picture of a man who is uninterested in truth, merely in getting his way. Tommy Lee Jones’ character in “A Few Good Men” explained it quite succinctly: Merz “can’t handle the truth.”