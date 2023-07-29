When people finalize a deed, lien or most other real estate transactions in Cowlitz County, they are not just paying for the staff time to complete the work. A total of $203.50 is mostly set aside, by law, for state, county and city programs to combat homelessness.

Currently, Cowlitz County has accumulated about $2.7 million in this fee revenue, up from it’s typical $1 million annual income. But, instead of using that money on recent housing proposals presented to the board, commissioners have decided to wait.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in Cowlitz County continue go without permanent housing. The majority living without shelter, as seen in the county’s most recent annual state-mandated count of unhoused people.

In April, the county closed recent requests to use that document recording fee money for projects focused on housing or homelessness, with an interest in those that address youth. Two projects — Longview’s HOPE Village and Community House on Broadway’s planned youth shelter — requested the money, and neither were given the OK.

The first proposal was rejected — after commissioners in December decided against even considering in a regular meeting to help pay for the Longview site after years of a different board makeup discussing the option.

Community House’s proposal to create a 24-bed overnight youth shelter on the corner of 12th and Broadway was also tabled for further deliberation.

Deliberation is important to make sure public funds are being used well, but it’s time to revisit Community House’s proposal with an eye towards a final decision. Four months ago, Commissioner Rick Dahl said the board hadn’t decided one way on the plan and would prefer to see exactly where the gaps are in funding before committing the document recording fee revenue.

Back in March, Community House notched a big win after the state awarded them a $5.3 million. In total, the project cost is estimated to be about $8 million. However, grant funds can’t be used for certain parts of the renovation, which is why county document recording revenue is needed.

Not only would funding Community House’s project add additional shelter beds to the community, it would also help a population that is currently underserved. According to the county’s five-year plan on homelessness, there are no other shelters in the county like the one Community House has proposed. While there are beds for lone adults, whole families or single parents taking care of kids, people 13 to 17 years of age currently don’t have a similar place in the county which they can look to for help.

Teens experiencing homelessness are at risk of violence and exploitation to an alarming degree. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that unsheltered homeless teens are at a higher risk for mental health problems, and that 80% of children experiencing homelessness have experienced a serious violent event by the age of 12. Getting kids off the streets and under a roof can have an immediate impact on their safety, which is paramount.

A 10-city study performed by Loyola University from 2014 to 2016 found that, while human trafficking is a serious risk for all homeless youth, it had an even more pronounced effect on unsheltered teens. One in four unsheltered teens reported being trafficked for sex. Most of those trafficking victims said they participated out of fear of sleeping on the streets, and that homeless shelters weren’t just giving them a roof over their head, but a safe haven from the people who abused and trafficked them.

Providing a shelter to youth like Community House’s plan would likely do the same. We think that’s a worthwhile use of public money. Community House has already started work on renovations, and we’d like commissioners to soon discuss the project’s budget again, including finding the gaps in grant funding and determining how the county can help fill them.

But, if Community House’s proposal is rejected too, there are plenty of other local organizations that could use the millions. Funding for Lower Columbia CAP’s group home for six chronically homeless men was cut by the commissioners in February. Campus Towers’ eight affordable apartments for seniors being built on 20th Avenue previously received $752,000 in county document recording fee revenue, and surely could use more. Commissioners also OK’d $692,000 in document recording fee revenue to the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington’s Sunrise Village apartment complex planned for 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Longview. Maybe that affordable housing site needs more money too.

The newest commissioner Rick Dahl ran on having the county be independent from state and federal funds. However, the $2.7 million in document recording fee revenue is not a separate request for state or federal dollars, but already earmarked for the specific purpose of helping our county’s residents find shelter. Instead of holding on to the millions, commissioners need to help the hundreds of people living on county streets and in temporary shelters today.

The longer the money isn’t used, and the longer nonprofits like Community House have to wait for an answer, the longer more people, including children, will be on the streets. That’s something nobody wants.