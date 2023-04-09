It would seem that the only thing bigger than the replacement bridge for Interstate 5 over the Columbia River is the question of how to pay for it.

Earlier this week, the Washington state Senate passed a bill that would permit tolling on that bridge. They expect it to cover between $1.1 and $1.6 billion of the total cost, currently estimated somewhere between $5 billion and $7.5 billion.

Proponents of tolling say that it shifts the cost of the bridge to those who benefit from it. However, we disagree. We believe that the cost of the bridge will be shouldered not by those who benefit from it the most, but those who have the least ability to alter their travel patterns.

Furthermore, the bridge is not exclusively a gift from the government to those who are driving over it; rather, it is a key piece of infrastructure that benefits not only everyone in the region, but the entire West Coast of North America.

There has been a great reevaluation of the need to be present in an office every day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Even today, large companies like Amazon and Nike are approaching work with a hybrid approach. People at these positions can simply opt to commute less frequently if a toll is in place.

So who will have to pay the toll every time? Those “essential workers” who were briefly recognized early in the pandemic as people who absolutely must be at their jobs in person every day.

Most of these people are in the service industry, often working low-paying jobs at or near minimum wage. For those at minimum wage, a toll of $3.55 each way represents being docked a half-hour of pay just to get to the job — on top of what they’re paying for gas.

At $7 a day, five days a week, 52 weeks a year, that works out to $1,820 they’ll have to shell out annually. Until we can figure out how a waiter can remotely bring drinks out to their tables, they have to find an extra $35 a week just to keep their job.

Ultimately, tolling produces a regressive taxation structure, one that puts most of the burden on the working class, like truck drivers and service employees, while allowing white-collar workers to easily circumvent it.

Even more galling is the news that the state plans to begin tolling before the new bridge is even complete. Asking people to pay for use of a new bridge is one thing, but paying for “the honor” to traverse our current, less-than-ideal bridge? It’s hard to think of a more apropos word than galling.

Furthermore, if that’s the case and the tolls go to construction of the bridge, will the tolls be repealed once the expected $1.6 billion is collected? We haven’t heard a peep about that.

The question at the crux of all this is a simple one: Who does an I-5 bridge benefit? We believe it’s not the people driving over it, but everyone. Replacing the I-5 bridge isn’t like filling a pothole in a residential neighborhood; it’s a vital piece of transportation infrastructure that connects cities, states and even nations together and allows for the free flow of commerce.

Except, not so free.

I-5, together with its sister highways in Canada and Mexico, carries drivers all the way from British Columbia to the Baja Peninsula. Tolling traffic across the span doesn’t just affect the individual people in those vehicles, it adds additional costs to shipping that will ripple far down the supply chain.

The next time you are on I-5, take note of how many trucks you see. Odds are, all of them are either headed across the bridge, or have already done so. Each of them will have to pay to do so, and that cost will be passed on to consumers.

Not all tolls are bad ideas. Seattle’s tolled tunnel through SR99 is a very reasonable use; by paying a few dollars extra, drivers get to avoid traffic around Downtown Seattle. But I-5 isn’t some kind of premium route; the other option, I-205, sends you to the opposite side of Portland and is already heavily crowded with airport traffic.

A bridge over the Columbia River isn’t just for the people currently driving it. The economic benefits are important to everyone up and down the I-5 corridor. Tolling the road will put the cost inordinately and unfairly on the working class, and the costs to businesses will be passed on to consumers — of whom a bigger burden will be shouldered by the working class.

They shoulder enough, let’s not make them carry the weight of a bridge while we’re at it.

