When it comes to green fuels, how good is good enough?

That’s the question Columbia County must answer. A company called NEXT Renewable Fuels is trying to build a $2 billion renewable diesel biorefinery near Clatskanie, and Port Westward leased the company about 80 acres of land in 2019 on which to build it. The plan calls for NEXT to have organic oils and fats shipped to the site, where the high-tech process will turn them into diesel and sustainable aviation fuel — providing around 200 long-term jobs.

By NEXT’s numbers, this represents a large victory in the fight against global warming, with the emphasis on large. The company says it would be able to output 50,000 barrels a day at full capacity. BP’s existing Cherry Point biorefinery near Bellingham produces less than a tenth of that. NEXT promotes the potential climate benefits of this project as equivalent to removing a million cars from the road; given the sheer capacity, that seems like a fair assessment.

When The Daily News recently interviewed University of Washington researchers about the credibility of NEXT’s claims, they didn’t doubt the chemical processes the company plans to use. But they questioned where the plant would get the quantity of fats and oils shown on its projections. The company answers this, first, by pointing to the availability of fish oil from Asia, and second, by promising it can adapt to a variety of materials. The company has also received support from an investment arm of United Airlines, which lends credibility to its argument that it can find what it needs.

In any case, it’s unfair to gloss over the fact that NEXT’s products would serve as an alternative to fossil fuels, whether a little or a lot. Even if it makes “only” 25,000 barrels instead of the 50,000 the company would prefer, that’s still 25,000 barrels that were never a fossil fuel. We see no reason to sneer at that.

A more troubling objection is the one raised by some Columbia County landowners near the proposed site. Together with the environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper, they’ve painted the refinery as dirty, dangerous and generally a bad neighbor.

The world is full of powerful leaders urging us all to do exactly the thing NEXT is trying to do in Columbia County, from the U.N., to the federal government, to the state of Oregon. This plant would help fulfill reams of climate-change targets demanding more renewables, in large amounts, as soon as possible. But meeting the goals of distant bureaucrats is a hollow victory if NEXT befouls the land, air and water where we live.

We encourage everyone near NEXT’s site to hold it accountable, to go to the public meetings, to keep registering concerns, to make sure the company knows our standards are high.

But by the same token, the goalposts need to stay firmly planted in one place. The concerns we raise need to have right answers, and if those answers are provided, we need to act accordingly. Impacts on neighbors can be minimized. Safety inspections can be passed. But there is no reason for industry to work with us if we entrench ourselves and leave no way to earn approval. Stick to the real health and safety concerns and leave obstruction tactics out of it.

Some of the anti-refinery arguments don’t sit right with us. For example, NEXT wanted to build a 4.7-mile rail line to its site as a backup to river transportation. Riverkeeper and some Clatskanie residents appealed that and got it denied. Did removal of the railroad earn their support? It did not. If you’re against the plant with the rail line and without it, what was the point?

The same dynamic is happening with regard to the main facility’s overall effect on the natural landscape. The Corps of Engineers hasn’t yet released its environmental impact statement. Why are Riverkeeper and its allied groups already convinced the project shouldn’t be built? The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality gave its approval; maybe the Corps will agree. What’s lost by waiting for their verdict? This is not what arguing in good faith looks like.

It’s important to let NEXT know that we are protective of our natural resources and valuable farmland. But protectiveness turns ugly when it comes in the form of predetermined outcomes and unchangeable minds. If the company finds an acceptable way to turn fish oil, french-fry grease or whatever other oils and fats into biodiesel, we should welcome it.