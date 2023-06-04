The stabbing of Willis Jay Grimm was horrifying. The attack collapsed his lungs, stopped his heart at least once and cost him his left arm past his elbow. He is only still alive thanks to the swift actions of first responders and the efforts of hospital staff. But it’s not just that a stabbing occurred that bothers us; the conduct that surrounds it has us worried, too.

After the attack, Grimm’s family was contacted by the Salvation Army, which manages HOPE Village, where the stabbing occurred. The family was told that they needed to come get Grimm’s belongings from the tiny home in which he had been staying. Now that he could no longer care for himself, he needed to leave, as the Salvation Army did not have the ability to provide the requisite care to site residents.

We’re optimistic that Grimm can get help dealing with what happened to him and return to HOPE Village. And while Salvation Army Major Phillip Smith said that his organization could not answer questions directly about the incident, we’re sure the Salvation Army is working to connect Grimm with resources to help him along the road to recovery. But the conduct at the site when he came to pick up his belongings seems suspect.

Grimm said he himself was not even allowed to enter the site. Instead, a city official said she retrieved his belongings for him. This would be understandable if he had been the aggressor in the fight, but he was the victim. Grimm was being treated like a threat for no reason.

We’re not here to condemn the Salvation Army for not having the necessary 24/7 care resources that would be needed to help someone dealing with the recent loss of a limb coupled with the serious psychological trauma that comes with being the victim of such a violent attack. But he shouldn’t have been treated like a danger.

If it seems like we’re being overly critical of the way this has been handled, it’s because we want to hold HOPE Village to high standards. It’s not just because the pallet home site gets public funding, but because we believe it’s important. And holding the site to the highest standards is part of that.

Part of the reason that the HOPE Village site exists at all, after all, is as a replacement for the Alabama Street camp that once stood there. A key selling point for the project was that it would be “safe and orderly.” In this case, that includes a ban on weapons.

At any other public site where there was a ban on weapons and security to enforce it, we’d wonder where the gap was that was exploited. We’d want to know if there are any changes being made to close that gap in the future.

It doesn’t sound like security could have anticipated an attack, based on Grimm’s account. The suspect allegedly waited patiently until no security was present to strike, and Grimm said they had “no qualms.” But the fact remains the attacker did get a weapon into the site when that was against the rules. As a publicly funded program, it is important to be transparent with where the gap in security was and how it will be addressed.