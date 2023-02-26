Gov. Jay Inslee has a proposition for you, which he touted on a recent visit to Longview. The state of Washington would sell $4 billion worth of general obligation bonds over the next six years; it would spend the money on housing and shelter; then it would pay back the bonds much more slowly. It’s essentially a form of borrowing. Taking out this loan would put us over the debt limit set in the state Constitution, so voters would have to specifically approve it in a referendum. Then Inslee would deploy the money over the next several years.

Our state has a housing shortage, and demand is only headed up. Inslee’s numbers say Washington needs to build upward of 45,000 homes every year for the next 22 years. Local cities have expectations of rapid growth too. In 2021, Woodland projected the city would need 1,300 new housing units to keep up with population growth.

According to the governor, the best way to confront this task is through urgency. He told the Legislature, “We need a fix that provides a level of speed and scale beyond anything we’ve done in the past.” At times, he’s sounded less like a financial expert recommending a loan and more like a football coach encouraging a running back. “I don’t want to lose momentum. ... If there was ever a time we need to move faster, it’s now.” His office even suggested lawmakers could call for a special election, just so the voter-approval part of this plan wouldn’t need to wait until November.

It’s too early to say whether Inslee’s proposal is a worthwhile one. Washington’s AAA credit rating is a precious resource, and so much borrowing could earn us a downgrade from the ratings agencies. We could end up paying higher interest rates for debt.

Realistically, the next thing that would need to happen is for the governor to talk to his Democrat-controlled statehouse and prompt lawmakers to write and pass the legislative piece. That bill would then send the question to voters to satisfy the constitutional piece. A lot of behind-the-scenes work remains to be done before we have anything to evaluate.

But at this early stage, we think Inslee makes a good point when it comes to the boldness and yes, the sheer size of this plan. We are now in the position of spending large, ongoing amounts of money on homelessness during a housing shortage. There’s good reason to think that shortage will get worse with every year that passes. And the result throughout the western U.S. has generally not looked good.

We collectively spend a great deal of public money on interventions that don’t directly increase the housing supply. For the homeless, we pay for things like warming centers, needle exchanges and sanitation. For those who are housed but struggling, we have programs like rental assistance or the eviction freezes during the pandemic. It’s a nickel-and-dime approach of treating symptoms a little at a time, but it adds up to a high-cost approach.

At this point, it would almost be refreshing to instead flow more money directly to the guys with the hammers and nails. Instead of hiring more and more social workers and grant writers to salve the ongoing pain of our housing shortage, let’s help landlords and builders cover expenses. The governor’s proposal even calls out specific practical barriers like delays in permitting and the expense of utility hookups. The proposal suggests providing grants to increase staff at permitting departments and updating their outdated software. It would send more money to existing, approved programs that help landlords who work with low-income tenants get money if renters don’t pay.

But at the same time, we remember 2019 Jay Inslee, whose abortive presidential campaign was based on the position that climate change was instead the No. 1 issue facing America. We remember 2020 Jay Inslee and his emergency orders and unilateral decisions regarding COVID-19.

As far back as 2016, when the McCleary decision was severely straining the state’s financial resources, Inslee proposed raising, yes, $4.4 billion dollars over the next two years with new taxes. He pitched that plan, too, on the basis that it was “a big, bold thing that we’re proposing here.” Just last month, Democrats went before the Washington State Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn our longstanding legal barrier against a state income tax.

This is a man who has suggested we spend of lot of money, for a lot of reasons. When one doesn’t work, he has turned to another — often another bold idea that needs to happen fast. What will 2025 Jay Inslee have in store? Approval of this novel funding mechanism shouldn’t be the green light for another $4 billion idea next year.

It might be a good financial decision to borrow this $4 billion if we can work out an arrangement where our credit rating stays high. But the decisions on how to spend it shouldn’t rest with one man, or his subordinates in state agencies. We would only be in favor of this move if there is hard evidence that Cowlitz County would get its fair share.