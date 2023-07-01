Longview’s annual Independence Day tradition is back. By the time you read this, Lake Sacajawea might already be buzzing with people setting up for the three-day festival. Maybe you’re even reading this at the Longview/Kelso Lions’ pancake breakfast that kicked off the event.

While you’re there, we hope you have a great time. Be sure to really take it all in. Listen to some music, grab something to eat, browse the vendors. Be sure you talk to the folks sitting next to you, too. And while you do that, please keep something in mind:

It’s a frequent misconception that, because Go 4th is Longview’s official Fourth of July celebration, the city is the one putting in the time and money. While the city does donate the use of Lake Sacajawea for the event, and there are police officers on site to provide security, it’s not the city staff at the heart of the event. That comes from the volunteers.

Planning something that only happens once a year might not seem too demanding. After all, they have a whole year to get everything set up, right? Well, the Go 4th Committee needs all that time to put the event together. They meet, work and plan year round to make sure the event happens. The preparation for next year starts when the last elephant ear comes out of the fryer, ending only when the Lions start making pancakes.

Speaking of the Lions, Go 4th is also assisted by local service groups like them, Rotary, the Elks, Altrusa and others. In fact, service clubs are so entwined with the history of the event that the Go 4th Committee originally began as a board with three members each from the Jaycees, Rotary and Lions.

All this is to say that Go 4th doesn’t happen without caring, patriotic people. And we don’t mean people who are patriotic in a performative way, climbing up onto a table to wave a flag and tell everyone around them how much they love America. The people behind Go 4th work hard on the event because Independence Day matters to them and they want to share that feeling with their neighbors. Their neighborly spirit and their love of community are an inspiration, and they work hard for all of us without expecting anything in return.

The Go 4th planners don’t do it for attention. You won’t see them making grandiose public speeches during the event, they don’t go around wearing huge “event planner” badges or walking up to people and preemptively telling them “you’re welcome.” In fact, we think if nobody else but the people on the committee knew who was responsible for putting on Go 4th, they’d still do it. They don’t do this to gain anything, they put in all this work because they know it’s important to the community.

When you get right down to it, Go 4th is a festival that is of, by and for the people. Volunteers plan it all year. Clubs and small businesses run food trucks and vendor stalls. The event is paid for through public fundraising. And the end result is a place where friends and neighbors can enjoy themselves, sit by the lake and maybe forget about their worries for a while.

So while you’re celebrating Independence Day this year, take a moment to remember what Go 4th represents. People who love their community and their country got together to throw a celebration for us. All of us together funded this event out of our own pockets. When those fireworks go up, they’re celebrating America, and they’re also celebrating what a community can do when they all get together and decide to accomplish something great.