If you experienced sticker shock when you saw the updated costs for the Interstate Way-Oregon Way intersection project, you aren’t alone. Earlier this month, the Washington Department of Transportation revised its estimate, raising the price tag to $230 million.

The long-discussed project would lift the roadway to decrease traffic caused by trains that cross Oregon and Industrial ways, near where the roads meet by the Port of Longview and Lewis and Clark Bridge.

The new estimate represents a sizeable increase from just last year, when the project was priced at $180 million. The difference is attributed to the implementation of a much more thorough estimate process required by WSDOT for any project priced more than $100 million. The department found that actual costs for projects such as these were coming in far above initial estimates and even bids.

While it’s easy to be put off by a study finding that your proposal will be much more expensive than you first thought, that’s not the worst thing that could happen. It’s better to be prepared for rising costs than to discover you’ve been working off an incomplete plan.

A delay in receiving key materials — a scenario the new estimate incorporates — isn’t an event anyone wants to happen, but it’s definitely better than scrambling to come up with a fix after realizing you never accounted for the possibility.

On the other hand, there’s also the bald fact that the estimated cost of the new intersection has nearly tripled since the first study in 2015 placed the job’s cost at $85 million — and that was on the high end. Surely something darker than simple prudence must be at work here, right?

Some of this can easily be attributed to inflation. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there’s been a significant increase (around 27%) in inflation since 2015.

And rising costs of materials and labor have hit construction particularly hard in recent years. According to an October 2022 story in The Daily News, inflation alone accounted for a $55 million difference in cost between the project’s 2015 and 2022 estimates.

There were other skyrocketing costs attached to the project, however. Much of 2022 was spent adding new design elements into the intersection, such as a roundabout and additional lanes for trucks traveling to and from nearby businesses. In the 2022 estimate, these design elements were priced at an additional $40 million; however, in light of the cost estimate being revised upward, that cost is likely to be closer to $50 million.

Cost projections gradually climbing upward is far from unusual, especially for large projects that have lingered as long as the Industrial Way-Oregon Way revamp has.

You need only look south to the Interstate Bridge in Vancouver. After years of the height being considered a settled matter, the Coast Guard recently proposed the design incorporate a movable span, an addition that could tack an extra half-billion to the price tag — not to mention that in exchange for paying that mammoth cost, the “benefit” drivers would receive is to stop and wait in their stationary vehicles whenever ships wish to pass. Not exactly a welcome tradeoff!

Trying to incorporate everyone’s concerns and ideas is an undoubtedly important part of road planning. But when your project’s recent cost projections turn out to be $50 million higher than you thought, during a time of record-breaking inflation, it’s time to hit the brakes and refocus on accomplishing your original goal.

This would not be the first time that the project needed to have its scale cut back. It started out as a proposal for a single overpass in 2015. In less than four years, the overpass morphed into a proposal for six bridges and overpasses before a 2020 redesign reduced the scope to something more manageable. It seems like we are repeating those mistakes and the frustrating can-kicking that accompanied them.

Since 2020, officials have been looking for ways to fund $13 million needed for the project. Now they need $130 million. It would be wonderful if the Legislature and federal grants could kick in the full amount needed to fund the intersection’s revamp in full, but we find it unlikely to occur as rising costs hike prices for more high-profile projects across the state and nation.

If the intersection isn’t funded this year, we will need to consider what parts of the project absolutely need to be done and what would merely be nice to have. In either case, it’s better to get the project in motion to complete the main goal of reducing traffic congestion from trains than to let it keep sitting while we try to fulfill everyone’s wish list.

We don’t want construction to impact local companies and understand leaders’ proposals for additional truck lanes and a roundabout to reach businesses, but the 2020 design looks like the most feasible option. Without lowering the proposal’s cost, we are likely to miss another year of funding, and with it, another year to set a construction timeline.

Focusing on the project’s original goal could be the rare exception, demonstrating how a plan can get less expensive despite delaying the project’s start. Let’s make the smart move now.