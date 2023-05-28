Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Longview School District is concerned about its test scores in math and reading. Administrators believe that by adding 35 minutes of instruction per day to school, they can bring up these scores. The method by which they plan to do this, however, is sorely misguided.

Superintendent Dan Zorn told TDN the board plans to add more instruction time by cutting afternoon recess and lunch, as well as rescheduling breakfast. Currently, kids have 45 minutes for meals (15 minutes for breakfast and 30 minutes for lunch) and another 45 minutes of recess (split between morning and afternoon). Under the new plan, afternoon recess and lunch would both get 10 minutes shorter, while breakfast would be moved to before school, rather than during.

We think this is an idea that makes sense on the surface, but is ultimately counterproductive. We’re also concerned that the plan may not be entirely feasible.

Education is not a transactional process where you simply exchange time for learning. As with any other complex task, students are only at peak attentiveness for so long. Simply spending more time studying is no guarantee of success — and standardized tests realize that as well. Taking breaks while you study, getting solid rest and eating well are some of the most common tips for how to improve test performance.

Recess is not just something that schools begrudgingly allow children and then take away for misbehavior; it has real value for developing minds. Once dismissed as a waste of time, studies have found over and over that recess fosters personal growth, healthier emotional states and better teamwork.

Cutting recess is not a new idea. By the year 1999, 40% of districts in America had reduced or eliminated recess. Since then, the average amount of weekly recess time has decreased by 60 minutes. Yet, standardized test scores have remained stubbornly stable.

The pandemic didn’t just set back kids’ ability to solve equations and diagram sentences. Social distancing and isolating in place have left a generation with worse obesity and compromised social skills. Longview is just now implementing a new social-emotional curriculum to help patch up lagging empathy and mental-health needs. Running around on a playground is a perfect avenue to address physical and emotional areas that both need work.

We also find the proposition of cutting lunch down to just 20 minutes worrisome. Many children are going to be forced to rush through their meal in that span of time rather than be late returning to class.

Simply put, 20 minutes is not an acceptable length of time to give someone for lunch. The state of Washington has established 30 minutes as an absolute minimum for meal breaks in any job where a shift lasts over five hours. Giving children less time to eat than the state mandates all workers be given simply seems wrong to us.

About half of Longview students were eating through the federal free meal program in 2022, and 60% of students in the district are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. A lot of students are getting fed through the school, which means they don’t have the luxury of bringing a lunch from home to maximize time spent eating. That 20 minutes starts shrinking rapidly if you have to take the time to go through a lunch line.

Rushing through a meal isn’t just unsatisfying; it can also lead to overeating, indigestion and stomach pains. It’s simply an unhealthy habit to foster towards food, and shortening lunch to only 20 minutes will force kids to chow down instead of eating normally.

Longview schools spokesman Rick Parrish told TDN in 2022 that “it’s important for our kids to be able to have a healthy meal.” On that, we wholly agree. However, that also includes providing enough time to be able to eat in a healthy manner.

It’s not just lunch that’s getting changed; they’re also moving breakfast to “before school hours.” That sounds like a useful move, but in truth it’s simply adding another 15 minutes to the school day. Kids are still going to be showing up for breakfast. The buses will be arriving 15 minutes sooner, and staff will have a day that’s 15 minutes longer.

If adding 15 minutes to the school day is on the table, why not take a plan that extends the day without cutting into the time to eat or be active? Those things may not be butts-in-seats instruction time, but they’re still important for kids’ development.