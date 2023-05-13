It’s hard to imagine that back in 1999, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe was still fighting just to earn federal recognition. Today, all it takes is a drive down Interstate 5 to see how well they’re doing. It’s easy to focus on ilani as the sum totality of the Cowlitz Tribe, but their influence doesn’t stop at the edge of their parking lot.

We’d be remiss if we don’t recognize that the Cowlitz Tribe has put a lot back into the community beyond jobs at their casino. In 2021, Tribal Chairman Philip Harju said that they were “committed to give back to the community more than [they] take.” Whether it was big-ticket items, such as donating a $600,000 fire engine to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue in La Center, cash donations like the $50,000 the tribe gave to Lower Columbia College or their support of national projects like salmon recovery in our waterways, they’re certainly committed to living up to those words.

The Cowlitz Tribe has also found a voice in important national issues. Since joining the National Historic Preservation Program in 2021, the Cowlitz Tribe has also had a voice in designating historic sites in our area. Though the specific locations they have protected are not named, so as to protect them from looting, the tribe works with archaeologists, adding their perspective to the complex story of the region’s history.

It’s a sad truth that, historically, archaeological sites of indigenous people are often not preserved with the same vigor that other historic sites are. Making sure that everyone can have a say in what history is protected is the best way to address this.

They’ve also been at the forefront of raising awareness of the risk of violence to indigenous people, especially women. While they were most public earlier this month on MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons), setting up displays with the event’s signature red dress and spreading their anti-human trafficking message, they have been fighting this battle for years. The tribe operates its own agency to support victims of sexual assault or other acts of violence while tracking missing and murdered members of their tribe.

While the Cowlitz Tribe spent most of the 20th century fighting for official recognition, they’ve made great strides in the 21st. Their donations make real differences to the organizations they support, and by making their voices heard on key issues, they’ve made the discourse around them more complete. We’re glad to have them in our corner of Southwest Washington, which they have worked hard to improve.

Merz is wasting everyone’s time

If pithy movie quotes were a legal defense, Matthew Merz might have a chance of hanging onto his Kalama council seat. But just like when he misunderstood the point of Raging Bull by comparing himself to Robert DeNiro’s character Jake LaMotta, we’re going to spoil the end of “300” for him.

The Persians do, in fact, “come and take them.”

Unlike in the actual Battle of Thermopylae, there was no Athenian Navy to bail him out. A jury of his peers has already found him guilty of a felony beyond a reasonable doubt. As Councilmember Steve Kallio pointed out, the burden of proof is now on Merz if he wants to appeal. Considering his defense relies on proving the existence of a shadow government, maybe he could spare everyone else’s time and his own embarrassment and step down. After all, he’s got a lot of community service time to do if he wants to stay out of jail.