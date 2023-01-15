Our view: Cowlitz County denying disaster grant to disabled woman was huge overreach

It seems Arne Mortensen has finally found one kind of government overreach he doesn’t have a problem with.

In Wednesday’s edition of The Daily News, we reported on a local woman who applied for a disaster relief grant from the state. The woman’s walkway in the west-end of the county was washed out during heavy rains around late 2021 and early 2022, when Ostrander Creek overflowed, Ostrander Road closed and a portion of Interstate 5 also closed. The governor declared the flooding a disaster. The loss of the woman’s walkway badly damaged her quality of life, as her disability made it very difficult to leave her house.

After her insurance declined to cover the damages, she was forced to go out-of-pocket to repair her walkway enough so she could leave the house. When the state Legislature set aside $7.5 million to assist individuals who had been affected by the disasters, she applied for one. Of the five applicants received by the county’s Department of Emergency Management, she was the only one who fit all the requirements, including the income threshold. She was awarded a $10,500 grant, which she could use to reimburse the work done on her property and fix work she couldn’t afford to cover.

Like many grants, the money was sent to the county so they could disburse it to the recipient. But it seems the state should have cut her a check directly, as Commissioners Mortensen and Rick Dahl decided to insert themselves into the process.

Dahl has decided that government assistance was an “inefficient middle man” and that she should turn to the community, a sentiment with which Mortensen agreed. They chose to deny her the money she’d been approved for. Instead, they offered to connect her with “volunteers” to help her with the remaining work. They said money could also be raised by neighbors, instead of relying on the government to solve our problems. They discussed wanting to break the cycle of accepting government money, so they started with this low-income, disabled woman.

Most of the work on the walkway is already done. She paid for it herself because her insurance denied her claim. Sending some guys over with shovels isn’t going to solve the main problem unless they are shoveling cash: $10,500 to put in her bank account.

This wasn’t an opportunity to tout the council’s financial restraint. This grant came from the state, not the county, and the money had already been set aside by the Legislature. The state included requirements to receive the money, so only those affected by the floods who aren’t able to help themselves could get the aid they need. The county’s involvement was a matter of expediency, not because Mortensen and Dahl are the arbiters of access to disaster relief money. The end result is, instead of coming here, that money is likely going to be spent on people in other parts of the state.

This is part of a larger phenomenon where state and local governments have turned down financial assistance. In fact, it’s been going on for decades, such as when states rejected federal COVID-19 assistance. In those cases, though, it was because the governments were concerned about strings being attached, like the requirement to expand COVID testing limiting their ability to keep kids attending in-person school. But in this case, there were no additional burdens being placed on the county. This was an action motivated entirely by personal ideology.

Plus, county staff essentially wasted time marketing the grant to people they were trying to help. Should county employees no longer look for grants to help locals? Should their time be spent gathering volunteers to aid disasters, while state money is sent to more affluent areas like King County? Mortensen certainly seems to think so.

Going forward, the state may need to rethink how it disburses money, at least here in Cowlitz County. Dahl and Mortensen have shown that they cannot be relied on in the typical pass-thru role occupied by a county government. Any future disaster aid from the state should instead be routed through other agencies, lest the county council decide that the recipients don’t actually need any of the money the state has decided to send out.