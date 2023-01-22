Our view: Coverup hurt Longview Police Department reputation

“On face value the text looks bad in tdn.” That’s what former Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha said about former School Resource Officer Terry Reece’s text messages to a teenage student in 2014. His appraisal, and what it says about the department’s priorities at that time, worries us.

As TDN reported last week, Reece underwent an internal review in April 2014 following complaints that he was sending unsolicited text messages to a sophomore at Mark Morris High School. In these messages, he impersonated a student with special needs and, after complimenting her on her “ripped abs,” asked her to lunch.

Reece sent the student over a dozen more texts, culminating in him addressing her face-to-face. The school district levied a complaint against Reece and an investigation began on April 30, 2014.

We’re not here to relitigate the disciplinary actions that the department took against Reece, though. That’s a pointless exercise; the time for that has long passed. What needs to be discussed is the way the Longview police handled this serious accusation. Duscha was right about one thing: This does look bad. But unlike Duscha’s “face value” assertion, the texts look bad because they are bad, and the subsequent actions taken by the Longview police show they were well aware.

In a report, Duscha says Reece’s behavior could cause a “shit storm” for the department. By placing priority on saving face rather than being thorough and just, it made the department look worse when the facts actually came to light.

The LPD’s internal tribunal was willing to accept Reece’s argument that the series of texts was simply a practical joke in which he tried “too hard to be funny.” But his behavior says otherwise: over a dozen mostly anonymous texts culminating in a face-to-face meeting is no mere joke. This was either actual flirtation or actual harassment, emboldened by anonymity. As Oscar Wilde famously said, “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.” Not that it should matter whether this was a joke or not. In fact, claiming that something is a joke and that the target is just too thin-skinned is often the first defense that harassers jump to.

It is important that we take questionable behavior seriously, especially when something like this happens between an adult with power and a minor. We rely on police to enforce the law, which makes seeing the rush to accept Reece’s explanation so troubling. Reassigning him and sweeping all this under the rug hasn’t helped the department; in the long run, it has done the opposite. We want to trust the police, but seeing the way the former chief downplayed Reece’s conduct makes it more difficult to do so.

Today, the department has different leadership, which we feel is more transparent. For instance, in October the department shared a video on their social media about the questionable behavior of an officer and disciplined that officer. This is the kind of openness that is needed, rather than downplaying the matter until it blows back on future leadership.

So what does the 2014 issue ultimately amount to? An attempt to hush this up by the Longview Police Department ultimately made things look much worse when facts came to light. It’s a lesson that is true at all levels: being transparent about things is going to hurt less than letting the truth come out later. Whether it’s a kid lying about cleaning his room, a question of officer conduct in Longview, or classified documents in a presidential residence, the best way to have a good reputation is simply to do good.