"Support our downtown" sounds easy enough to get behind. But as always, the real devil is in the details. A proposition everyone agrees with becomes more complicated once you start discussing precisely how to go about it.

Small business owners in downtown Longview have been sounding the alarm regarding the health of their stores. Several shops have closed and many others report that they've considered doing the same. The Downtowners are looking to get a fulltime employee to facilitate plans that they believe can help turn this around, like organizing events and raising money. The position would also enable them to apply for a state program to help improve downtown.

The Downtowners turned to the Longview City Council, seeking $30,000 a year for five years with which to pay this employee. The city declined this budget request, a decision with which we agree.

We agree with Community Development Director Ann Rivers that there are some serious ethical concerns about the city outright providing a staffer to work for a nonprofit, no matter how well-intentioned that group may be.

You could argue that helping downtown Longview in any way helps the entire city, but the same could be true by funneling resources to another part of the city, like Washington Way. Outright paying for a fulltime employee for the Downtowners for an extended period, while excluding the independent stores in other parts of the city, just isn't fair.

If the city covers the paycheck for a fulltime employee at one nonprofit in the area, why is it only helping one particular nonprofit that works for one part of Longview? Are the Downtowners more important than the Chamber of Commerce? The Red Cross? It would be a tough decision to defend.

If the city is paying an employee with taxpayer money, that employee needs to eventually report to an elected official. We think that is an important part of accountability.

But we don't think the city can't work with the Downtowners.

Municipalities often contract with organizations to provide services, like when the county uses federal money specified for a community action program to pay Lower Columbia CAP to run Meals on Wheels. We feel any agreement needs to be tightly framed within a contract where the Downtowners provide specific services. The tasks specified in the contract would need to be the only things that employee would be allowed to work on when being paid with public money. This wouldn't just maintain a separation between city and private group, it also helps preserve fairness.

The contract would need to be funded with money outside the city's general fund, as well as list specific duties, like organizing a certain number of downtown events a year to draw a minimum amount of visitors and money. Like the contract with the Salvation Army to manage HOPE Village, the contract with the Downtowners would need to include metrics to measure success.

One reason the Downtowners are eager to create this position is because having at least one fulltime employee working to promote downtown is necessary to participate in the state's Washington State Main Street program. Once they are established, Downtown Longview can begin collecting Business & Occupation taxes that otherwise would head to Olympia.

Instead of committing to a five-year contract, we think the city could issue a grant or contract that would cover the employee's wages for the first year, where they would be responsible for getting into the Main Street program. Then they would have a fulltime employee to start raising funds, and the group can begin benefitting from the B&O taxes.

This would avoid tying the city to keeping the job paid for — it's a one-time grant and the Downtowners would need to use it not to fund a position for a stretch of time, but as a jumpstart. The infusion of cash could prime the pump for them and get the benefits flowing. Once that cash from the city is used up, it would be up to the Downtowners to pay for the position themselves.

Using a single grant rather than committing to paying paychecks to a person for the next five years would also preserve the separation between the city and the Downtowners. While supporting them, or any other nonprofit helping our community, is a good thing, we should always be conscientious about where a private group ends and an elected one begins.