Local police officers are wearing body cameras. This is not news. In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed into law a requirement that police interviews in felony cases or any cases with a juvenile be recorded. In response, both the Longview and Kelso police departments, along with many others throughout the state, introduced a body cam policy.

At the time, the murder trial for Derek Chauvin for his killing of George Floyd was still ongoing and the use of violent force in policing was one of the hottest topics in America. The Legislature believed that body camera footage would provide clear answers on whether police force was justified.

We are in agreement on that. Body camera footage eliminates the he said/she said element that so often rears its head in a dicey situation, and instead lays the events out plain for us to see. And the evidence cuts both ways; a police officer who abuses their authority can be exposed by it, but so can someone who lies about police conduct during a stop. It doesn’t simply keep police accountable, it keeps everyone accountable.

Since early 2022, police in both cities have been wearing body cameras. Kalama followed soon after, while Woodland, Castle Rock and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are all rolling cameras out.

We’ve also begun to see the cost of these cameras more clearly. The cameras cost the city of Longview $218,000 over five years for the equipment and processing software. In Kelso, the police department hired a full-time records staffer to store and process footage at a cost of $86,000 a year in salary and benefits. These costs were shouldered jointly by the cities and the state.

Ryan Jurvakainen, a prosecuting attorney with Cowlitz County, told the county commissioners that recordings can involve “hours and hours of body cam (footage) that comes to our office that has to be processed, has to be reviewed.” For instance, if the face of a child appears in the footage, their face must be blurred any time it is on screen to protect their privacy.

It is, unquestionably, a lot more work. The offices of the county prosecutor and public defenders say they’re getting bogged down. But we do feel that it is necessary work.

Body camera footage is excellent for decreasing subjectivity in situations where tensions are high and people can easily jump to conclusions. But it also can be a valuable source of evidence. Body camera footage is currently as close as we can get to being able to rewind through a memory and dissect it frame by frame.

What we have is a matter of handling and storing evidence, not just mere video footage. Rather than seeing it as a burden, we should look at it as an opportunity to replace subjective testimony with more objective video footage at trial. Yes, the cost can be high, but that’s the result of treating something with the highest degree of care and security.

We’d like to see a greater investment in body-camera footage and the people who handle it. The city of Kelso, for instance, upgraded a part-time position to fulltime to better deal with the demands of body camera footage.

Some of the investment needed is more staff, who can complete such tasks as going through a video piece by piece or giving more help to prosecutors and public defenders to sort through the footage. But others, such as the long download speeds (sometimes as much as four hours) or the inability to watch footage before it has fully downloaded, could also be helped by investing in more hardware. The county should commit to substantial support for both the prosecuting attorney’s office and office of public defense.