Opinion: ‘Buy American’ is bad news for Americans

At best, President Joe Biden’s new commitment to “Buy American” is largely symbolic and won’t change much in practice. At worst, it marks a real intention to raise new import barriers, and poses a threat to international cooperation on trade. In either case, it represents a failure to explain to the country where its interests really lie.

On the face of it, Biden is saying that President Donald Trump was right about trade, but should have gone further. Alongside other policies to restrict imports, Trump beefed up the existing protectionist rules on government procurement; now Biden is tightening them further. His new plan calls for goods bought by the federal government to have more U.S.-made content. In addition, the rules will be more stringently applied. As things stand, suppliers can be granted waivers based on a lack of reasonably priced domestic alternatives and other factors. Biden’s order says these exemptions should be harder to obtain.

A lot will depend on how vigorously this system is enforced — but, taken together, the new rules could force the government to buy more expensive and/or lower quality goods. If that happens, it’s taxpayers and users of U.S. public services who’ll suffer the consequences.