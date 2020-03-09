Observations on a hot dog wrapper: What Sam Barbee saw in Spokane

The last time I went to a Hardwood Classic I was a freshman in high school. My Lumberjacks played future UW and NBA player Spencer Hawes and Seattle Prep. We got housed. It was in Tacoma. I’ve never been to another.

So I was rather excited when I got the assignment to go cover our seven local teams in Spokane. I had never been there, and was also excited about spending a week in a new city. I had a lot of fun, needless to say.

After four days of basketball and 16 games covered, I have some thoughts, observations, and maybe a couple jokes. We’ll see how the last one goes.

So, without further ado, here are my notes on a hot dog wrapper. Let’s dig in.

BUZZER BEATER

I felt so bad for the Wahkiakum boys. A magical Cinderella story that was mere seconds away from continuing in the first round against Lake Roosevelt, but Soarin Marchand hit a running 3 at the buzzer to send Wahkiakum home.

It wouldn’t be a championship basketball tournament without a buzzer beater. It happens in every tournament at every level at every site. It’s unexpectedness is normal, if that makes sense.