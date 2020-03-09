Observations on a hot dog wrapper: What Sam Barbee saw in Spokane

The last time I went to a Hardwood Classic I was a freshman in high school. My Lumberjacks played future UW and NBA player Spencer Hawes and Seattle Prep. We got housed. It was in Tacoma. I’ve never been to another.
So I was rather excited when I got the assignment to go cover our seven local teams in Spokane. I had never been there, and was also excited about spending a week in a new city. I had a lot of fun, needless to say.
After four days of basketball and 16 games covered, I have some thoughts, observations, and maybe a couple jokes. We’ll see how the last one goes.
So, without further ado, here are my notes on a hot dog wrapper. Let’s dig in.
BUZZER BEATER
I felt so bad for the Wahkiakum boys. A magical Cinderella story that was mere seconds away from continuing in the first round against Lake Roosevelt, but Soarin Marchand hit a running 3 at the buzzer to send Wahkiakum home.
It wouldn’t be a championship basketball tournament without a buzzer beater. It happens in every tournament at every level at every site. It’s unexpectedness is normal, if that makes sense.
What’s also interesting about that is Lake Roosevelt, in some computer polls, ended up the No. 2 team at the 2B level. The Mules almost beat them and Toutle Lake beat them in regionals. Sports!
UPSET
The most remarkable thing to happen in Spokane was Willapa Valley beating undefeated and top-ranked Liberty (Spangle) on Thursday.
It was weird. Liberty was pretty much the clear-cut favorite. Hadn’t really been in a close game all year. Seemed destined to wax everyone.
But the Vikings, on a Cinderella run of their own, somehow beat the Lancers, who had a legitimate shot at sweeping both the boys and girls titles.
Then Lake Roosevelt beat Liberty in their consolation game. Liberty entered with zero losses and as the title favorite, and went 0-2, hit the barbecue early and receive not a trophy.
Again, it wouldn’t be a basketball tournament without at least one monumental upset.
THAT’S CERTAINLY A LOOK
The White Swan boys team decided to bleach their hair as a show of togetherness and fun. The coach, Saul Arambul, joined in and that, combined with his all-red sweatsuit on the sidelines, made for the most interesting coach’s outfit of the weekend.
Some coaches wore polo shirts, others wore suits. Arambul went for comfort, and I’m here for it.
UNREAL FINISH
The best finish of the weekend came in a 1B boys semifinal between Yakama Nation Tribal and Lummi Tribal.
Tied at 50 with time nearly ticked away, Yakama Nation quickly pushed the ball up the floor and Milo Jones of Yakama Tribal heaved a half-courter at the buzzer.
Remember last year when Payton Pritchard got tagged with a foul on Jaylen Nowell, essentially handing Washington a win at Oregon?
That’s exactly what happened on Friday.
Jones got to shoot three free throws, needing to make just one, with no time on the clock and the teams at their benches. He missed the first badly. The second was a no-doubter.
I watched this from the media room on TV, and the folks around me, including me, could not believe that happened. I’m never a fan of calling fouls on half-court heaves. Perhaps the Lummi kid should’ve been a tad smarter in not trying to contest that shot. But honestly, you can’t make that call there. Naselle hammered Lummi Nation in the third place game the next day. Frankly, I can’t blame Lummi for being discouraged. To lose like that? In the semis? Brutal.
YO, THAT WAS REALLY GOOD
Honestly, the stadium food wasn’t so bad, if expensive. A single Jackson would get you a pretzel with cheese, a super solid German sausage deal on a bun and a large soda. Not the healthiest thing, but it certainly did hit the spot.
However, there were some good options elsewhere.
I never went to the drive-in Zip’s, though I’m told it’s good. Also didn’t go to Sonic. I’m not that basic.
There’s this pub called The Elk that was a nice little spot to get an adult beverage and burger, which was really good after a long day writing.
But my spot was this place called Jack and Dan’s, a college bar near the Gonzaga campus that served as the unofficial landing spot after you left the arena. I had this German sausage sandwich on Saturday and yo, that was really good.
WHO DID THIS?
I know I don’t have much of a leg to stand on here, considering I’m from Longview and someone was definitely drunk when they designed this town, but yikes Spokane is weird.
There’s a train overpass that runs right through downtown. The freeway does too, separating lanes of traffic at weird places. Also too many one ways. It was hopeless to get around without using GPS, and even then it was a nightmare.
Am I complaining? I am? Too bad.
BEST LOCAL PERFORMANCE
The easy answer here would be the Wahkiakum girls in their third place game. Overtime. A game-winner from a freshman. Big leads and comebacks and blown leads and tension.
It was a very, very good basketball game.
But I’m not choosing it.
The best local performance was the Naselle boys in the 1B semifinal. They played Odessa. Undefeated Odessa. An Odessa team that has kids who haven’t lost a game this school year, going back to football.
The Comets nearly played a perfect game, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s just how it happens.
Oh, and after Odessa won the title, the Tigers’ best player, Washington all-time leading scorer Ryan Moffet, quoted Ricky Bobby in his post-game interview. Hardwood Classic Twitter was all over it.
And that’s it. Those were my notes on a hot dog wrapper. I’m happy it’s over, but excited to go back next year. Hopefully next we’ll get a title *fingers crossed.*