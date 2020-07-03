Mark Twain has something to tell us about 'rights' and COVID-19

It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and the prudence never to practice either of them.”
Leave it to Mark Twain to invoke humor to make a point relative to today’s debate over coronavirus restrictions and this weekend’s planned “We the People” event at Lake Sacajawea: If you have a right, you need to be judicious about using it. And they have limits.
As I’ve written before, I don’t believe that Gov. Jay Inslee’s imposition of social distancing restrictions and face mask mandates are a violation of individual liberties, as much as they may cramp our lifestyles and impose hardships on millions. Certainly we can and should debate whether they are too far-reaching or inconsistent. It’s apparent that we must live with the coronavirus for some time, even if a vaccine arises soon. And how we learn to co-exist with this disease is a legitimate question for a public policy debate.
However, at their core, the governor’s mandates are a legitimate and compelling attempt to protect public health. They are not a subversive or mean-spirited attempt to usurp rights. Those who flout them risk endangering themselves and the public. They are, unless overturned by a court, legal mandates and they must be obeyed. We have a government of laws, not men, and the law shouldn’t be so glibly dismissed. Otherwise we have chaos.
The irony is that those who don’t wear masks and who participate in this weekend’s demonstration/festival are working against the things they and everyone else craves — getting kids back into school; reopening businesses, theaters and taverns; and packing football stadiums and church pews. In fact, continued public intransigence threatens the opposite effect: a crawl back to Phase 1 restrictions, which would be even more catastrophic for the economy and public morale. Essential and treasured parts of life are going to be verboten if folks don’t follow the rules.
This whole debate has become so needlessly politicized. Protecting public health is not a Democratic or a Republican issue. Wearing face masks is not a liberal conspiracy. Liberals, moderates and conservatives all yearn to celebrate Independence Day. But let’s face it: It’s just not safe now to do so with typical Longview gusto. Just look at how the infection rates are skyrocketing across much of the nation as states “open up,” including here.
If you don’t believe this disease is a serious threat by now, there’s no hope for you. Sorry, the Constitutionalists out there do not know more than the experts. But I suspect the majority of you are convinced.
Even if you believe that you have a right to go about business and party as you please, is it worth it? Do you really have the right to put others’ health at risk, including the lives of your elders, health workers and first responders — especially when the government is making a good-faith effort to open things up as best it can? Can you really not give up some social contact in the interest of the common welfare? Do you really have to mass at Lake Sacajawea to hear speakers score political points while jeopardizing public safety? How cynical can you get?
Just remember that acerbic observers like Mark Twain will one day have a field day with you.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!