Mark Twain has something to tell us about 'rights' and COVID-19

The irony is that those who don’t wear masks and who participate in this weekend’s demonstration/festival are working against the things they and everyone else craves — getting kids back into school; reopening businesses, theaters and taverns; and packing football stadiums and church pews. In fact, continued public intransigence threatens the opposite effect: a crawl back to Phase 1 restrictions, which would be even more catastrophic for the economy and public morale. Essential and treasured parts of life are going to be verboten if folks don’t follow the rules.

This whole debate has become so needlessly politicized. Protecting public health is not a Democratic or a Republican issue. Wearing face masks is not a liberal conspiracy. Liberals, moderates and conservatives all yearn to celebrate Independence Day. But let’s face it: It’s just not safe now to do so with typical Longview gusto. Just look at how the infection rates are skyrocketing across much of the nation as states “open up,” including here.

If you don’t believe this disease is a serious threat by now, there’s no hope for you. Sorry, the Constitutionalists out there do not know more than the experts. But I suspect the majority of you are convinced.